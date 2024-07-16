How to insert column in excel using keyboard?

When working with Excel, the ability to quickly insert columns can greatly improve efficiency. While many users are familiar with using the mouse or right-clicking to insert a column, there’s a faster way – using keyboard shortcuts. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to insert a column in Excel using only your keyboard.
Method 1: Inserting a Column Using Keyboard Shortcuts
To accomplish this task, follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1:
Select the column to the right of where you want to insert the new column. Positioning the cursor in the desired location is essential since the new column will be inserted directly to the left of the selected column.
Step 2:
Press the **Ctrl** + **Shift** + **+** keys simultaneously. The plus sign (+) represents the “+” key on your numeric keypad, not the main keyboard.
Step 3:
Voila! The new column will be inserted to the left of the selected column.
Method 2: Using a Series of Keyboard Shortcuts
If you prefer an alternative keyboard shortcut method, you can utilize the following steps:
Step 1:
Select the first cell of the column you want to insert to the left of.
Step 2:
Press **Ctrl** + **Spacebar** to select the whole column.
Step 3:
Press **Ctrl** + **Plus** (+) on the numeric keypad to bring up the insert dialog box.
Step 4:
Press **Ctrl** + **Shift** + **+** to insert a column to the left.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I use these keyboard shortcuts on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts work on both Windows and Mac versions of Microsoft Excel.
Q2: Is it possible to insert multiple columns at once using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can select multiple columns by holding the Shift key, then use the Ctrl + Shift + + shortcut to insert columns.
Q3: Can I use these shortcuts in older versions of Excel?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts generally work in older versions such as Excel 2010, 2013, and 2016.
Q4: How can I quickly insert a column in a specific place in a large worksheet?
To quickly navigate to a specific location in a large worksheet, you can use the Ctrl + G shortcut to launch the Go To dialog box.
Q5: Can I use these shortcuts to insert columns in Excel Online?
Unfortunately, Excel Online does not currently support these keyboard shortcuts.
Q6: What if I want to insert a column on the very left side of the worksheet?
In that case, you can insert a dummy column on the leftmost side, then select and drag it to the desired position.
Q7: Is it possible to undo the insertion of a column using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use the Ctrl + Z shortcut on your keyboard to undo the last action and remove the inserted column.
Q8: Can I use these shortcuts in Excel for Mac?
Yes, these keyboard shortcuts are applicable in Excel for Mac as well. Just make sure to use the Command key instead of Ctrl.
Q9: Can I assign my own custom keyboard shortcut to insert a column?
Yes, you can customize keyboard shortcuts in Excel by going to “File” > “Options” > “Customize Ribbon” > “Customize” > “Keyboard shortcuts”.
Q10: How can I insert a column based on a specific cell?
To insert a column based on a specific cell, select that cell, then press Ctrl + Spacebar to select the column, and finally use the Ctrl + Shift + + shortcut to insert a column to the left.
Q11: Can I use these shortcuts for inserting rows instead of columns?
No, these specific shortcuts are designed to insert columns. However, you can use a similar approach with different shortcuts (Alt + Shift + +) to insert rows.
Q12: Are these shortcuts applicable in other spreadsheet software?
These specific shortcuts are designed for Microsoft Excel and may not work in other spreadsheet software. However, many spreadsheet applications offer similar keyboard shortcuts for inserting columns.