How to insert a row in excel with keyboard?

Microsoft Excel is a powerful tool for handling numerical data, creating spreadsheets, and performing calculations. While performing various tasks in Excel, it is essential to know how to maneuver efficiently. One commonly asked question is, “How to insert a row in Excel with a keyboard?” In this article, we will provide step-by-step instructions to help you master this useful shortcut.
1. Highlight the row below which you want to insert a new row.
To begin, you need to select the row that should appear beneath the new row you want to insert.
2. Press the Shift key along with the Space bar.
By holding down the Shift key and pressing the Space bar simultaneously, you will select the entire row.
3. Press Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) key.
This keyboard shortcut triggers the “Insert” command, allowing you to add a new row above the selected row.
4. The new row will be inserted.
Congratulations! You have successfully inserted a row utilizing the keyboard shortcut.
Now that we have addressed the question, let’s explore some related frequently asked questions about Excel and provide brief answers:
1. How can I insert multiple rows at once in Excel with the keyboard?
Unfortunately, there is no direct keyboard shortcut to insert multiple rows simultaneously. However, you can quickly repeat the keyboard shortcut mentioned above to insert multiple rows one after another.
2. Can I insert a row without selecting the row below?
Yes, you can. Simply place the cursor anywhere in the row above which you want to insert a new row, and then use the Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) key shortcut to add the row above the current one.
3. Is it possible to insert a row using only the mouse?
Yes, it is. Right-click on the row number where you desire to insert a new row, and then select “Insert” from the context menu.
4. Can I insert a row above the first row in Excel?
No, the “Insert” command is designed to insert a row below the selected row. To add a row above the first row, you need to insert a new row before it and then cut and paste the content up one row.
5. What is the maximum number of rows I can insert in Excel?
In recent versions of Excel (Excel 2007 and onwards), you can insert up to 1,048,576 rows. However, the actual number may vary based on the version and type of Excel you are using.
6. Will the inserted row automatically inherit formatting?
Yes, when you insert a row using the keyboard shortcut, the new row will inherit the formatting of the row above it.
7. Is it possible to undo an inserted row in Excel?
Yes, you can undo an inserted row by pressing Ctrl + Z on your keyboard. This will undo your last action, including the insertion of the row.
8. Can I use a different keyboard shortcut to insert a row?
Excel offers a range of keyboard shortcuts, but the Ctrl + Shift + “+” (plus) key combination is the default command to insert a row. However, you can customize keyboard shortcuts in Excel using the options available in the program’s settings.
9. Does inserting a row affect any formulas or calculations in my spreadsheet?
When you insert a row, Excel will automatically adjust any formulas or calculations to accommodate the new row. The formulas will adapt to include the newly inserted row.
10. What happens to my data when I insert a row?
When you insert a row, all the data located below the inserted row will be pushed down by one row. The integrity of your data will be maintained, and nothing will be lost.
11. How can I insert a row using VBA (Visual Basic for Applications)?
You can use the following VBA code to insert a row in Excel:
Sub InsertRow()
ActiveCell.EntireRow.Insert
End Sub
12. Is there a shortcut to insert a row in Excel for Mac?
Yes, in Excel for Mac, you can use the shortcut Control + Shift + “+” (plus) key to insert a row, similar to the Windows shortcut.
By understanding how to insert a row in Excel with the keyboard, you can streamline your workflow and efficiently manage your data. Utilize the power of shortcuts to save time and enhance your productivity in Excel.