How to input special characters from laptop keyboard?

Special characters, such as symbols and foreign language letters, can add uniqueness and versatility to your text. While some may think it’s only possible to insert these characters using an external keyboard, most laptops have a built-in function that allows you to input special characters directly. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to input special characters from your laptop keyboard.
Follow these steps to input special characters from your laptop keyboard:
- Make sure your laptop is turned on and the document or application where you want to input special characters is open.
- Locate the desired special character on your keyboard. It may be directly printed on a key or accessible through a combination of keys.
- Hold down the “Alt” key on your laptop keyboard and simultaneously press the corresponding numeric code for the special character you want to input.
- Release the keys and the special character will appear in your document or application.
That’s it! Now you can easily input special characters from your laptop keyboard.
List of Commonly Used Special Characters
|Special Character
|Numeric Code
|©
|Alt + 0169
|€
|Alt + 0128
|÷
|Alt + 0247
|≥
|Alt + 242
|¥
|Alt + 0165
|≠
|Alt + 8800
|¿
|Alt + 0191
|†
|Alt + 0134
|±
|Alt + 0177
|…
|Alt + 0133
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I input special characters without using the “Alt” key?
No, the “Alt” key is generally required to input special characters from the laptop keyboard.
2. How can I input special characters on a Mac laptop?
On a Mac laptop keyboard, you can input special characters by pressing the “Option” key in combination with other keys.
3. Are the numeric codes the same for all laptops?
No, the numeric codes may vary slightly depending on the laptop model and operating system.
4. Is there a shortcut for frequently used special characters?
Yes, some applications provide shortcuts or allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts for frequently used special characters.
5. Can I input special characters using the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can also use the on-screen keyboard on your laptop to input special characters.
6. How can I input special characters in web browsers?
In web browsers, you can often input special characters by using HTML entities or Unicode codes.
7. Are there any alternative methods to input special characters?
Yes, you can copy and paste special characters from character maps or online resources.
8. Can I add my own custom special characters?
No, you cannot create your own special characters, but you can use existing ones in various ways.
9. How can I input special characters in Microsoft Word?
In Microsoft Word, you can use the “Insert” tab or specific keyboard shortcuts to input special characters.
10. What should I do if the special characters do not appear correctly?
Ensure that you have the appropriate font installed and selected in your document or application.
11. Can I input special characters from my laptop keyboard in all languages?
Yes, you can input special characters from your laptop keyboard in any language that uses Latin-based or extended character sets.
12. Are there any online resources for different keyboard layouts and their special characters?
Yes, you can find online resources that list keyboard layouts and their corresponding special characters for different languages.
Now that you are familiar with the process, start incorporating special characters into your text to make it more visually appealing and engaging.