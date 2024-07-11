How to increase USB transfer speed in Windows 11?

USB transfer speed is an important factor when it comes to transferring files, especially large ones. Windows 11 provides several options to optimize USB transfer speed and ensure faster file transfers. In this article, we will explore various methods to increase USB transfer speed in Windows 11 so that you can enjoy quicker and more efficient data transfers.
Method 1: Enable USB Turbo Mode
Windows 11 comes with a built-in feature called USB Turbo Mode that can significantly boost USB transfer speed. To enable it, follow these steps:
- Open the Windows Settings by clicking on the Start button and selecting the “Settings” icon.
- Click on “System” and then select “Storage.”
- Scroll down and click on the “More Storage Settings” link.
- Under the “Optimize Drives” section, click on “Change how we free up space.”
- Toggle the switch to enable “USB Turbo Mode.”
By enabling USB Turbo Mode, you can enhance your USB transfer speed in Windows 11.
Method 2: Update USB Drivers
Outdated or corrupted USB drivers can affect the transfer speed. To update the USB drivers, follow these steps:
- Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.”
- Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category.
- Right-click on each USB driver and select “Update driver.”
- Click on “Search automatically for drivers” and wait for the update process to complete.
Updating the USB drivers can help improve the transfer speed by ensuring that the latest drivers are installed.
Method 3: Disable USB Selective Suspend Setting
USB Selective Suspend is a power-saving feature that can affect the transfer speed. To disable USB Selective Suspend, follow these steps:
- Open the Windows Settings and click on “System.”
- Select “Power & sleep” from the left-hand menu.
- Click on the “Additional power settings” link.
- Click on “Change plan settings” next to the active power plan.
- Click on “Change advanced power settings.”
- Expand the “USB settings” category and then the “USB selective suspend setting.”
- Set both “On battery” and “Plugged in” options to “Disabled.”
- Click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
Disabling the USB Selective Suspend setting can eliminate any potential power-saving measures that might impact the transfer speed.
Method 4: Use a USB 3.0 Port
To achieve faster transfer speeds, use a USB 3.0 port instead of a USB 2.0 port. USB 3.0 has a significantly higher data transfer rate, allowing for quicker file transfers. Check your system for available USB 3.0 ports and connect your USB devices to them whenever possible.
Method 5: Use a High-Quality USB Cable
Using a high-quality USB cable can improve transfer speeds as low-quality or damaged cables may restrict the flow of data. Make sure to use a certified USB cable or a cable designed for high-speed data transfers.
Method 6: Avoid Multiple Data Transfer Processes
If you have multiple USB transfers or other data-intensive processes happening simultaneously, it can slow down the transfer speeds. To optimize USB transfer speed, avoid running multiple data transfers or resource-heavy processes at the same time.
Method 7: Check for Background Processes
Background processes or applications consuming system resources can also impact the USB transfer speed. Close any unnecessary software or processes running in the background to free up system resources, allowing for faster data transfers.
Method 8: Scan for Malware
Malware infections can affect system performance, including USB transfer speeds. Scan your system for malware using a reliable antivirus program and remove any threats detected to optimize USB transfer speed.
Method 9: Use ReadyBoost
ReadyBoost is a feature in Windows that utilizes external storage devices to improve system performance. By using a USB flash drive or an SD card for ReadyBoost, you can potentially enhance your USB transfer speeds.
Method 10: Optimize USB Drive
Windows 11 provides a built-in tool to optimize drives, including USB drives. To optimize your USB drive, follow these steps:
- Connect the USB drive to your computer.
- Open File Explorer and right-click on the USB drive.
- Select “Properties” from the context menu.
- In the Properties window, click on the “Tools” tab.
- Click on “Optimize” to start the optimization process.
Optimizing your USB drive can help improve its performance and transfer speeds.
Method 11: Use Third-Party Software
There are several third-party software applications available that can optimize USB transfer speeds. These tools may provide additional functionalities for managing and accelerating USB transfers in Windows 11. Choose a trusted and reliable software that suits your needs.
Method 12: Consider Hardware Upgrades
If all else fails, you might consider upgrading your hardware for better USB transfer speeds. This could involve getting a faster USB 3.1 or USB 3.2 compatible motherboard or investing in a Thunderbolt interface for lightning-fast data transfers.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Why is my USB transfer speed slow in Windows 11?
A1: USB transfer speed can be affected by multiple factors, such as outdated drivers, USB port versions, and power-saving settings.
Q2: Can I increase USB transfer speed without updating drivers?
A2: Updating USB drivers is one of the key methods to optimize USB transfer speed. However, there are other methods mentioned in this article that you can try if updating drivers is not a viable option.
Q3: How can I check if my USB port is USB 3.0?
A3: You can check if your USB port is USB 3.0 by looking for the blue color inside the port or by consulting your computer’s manual or specifications.
Q4: Are all USB cables the same?
A4: No, USB cables can differ in terms of quality and performance. It is recommended to use high-quality USB cables designed for high-speed data transfers.
Q5: Does the file size affect USB transfer speed?
A5: Generally, larger files take longer to transfer. However, USB transfer speeds can also be influenced by other factors, such as the USB drive’s performance and system capabilities.
Q6: Can background processes affect USB transfer speed?
A6: Yes, background processes or resource-intensive applications can consume system resources and impact USB transfer speeds.
Q7: Is ReadyBoost only available for USB drives?
A7: No, ReadyBoost can be used with various external storage devices, including USB flash drives and SD cards, to enhance system performance.
Q8: How frequently should I optimize my USB drive?
A8: The frequency of optimizing your USB drive depends on the usage and the amount of data transferred. It is recommended to optimize your USB drive periodically or when you notice a decrease in performance.
Q9: Can third-party software improve USB transfer speed in Windows 11?
A9: Yes, certain third-party software applications can optimize USB transfer speeds and provide additional features for managing data transfers.
Q10: Should I upgrade my USB motherboard for faster transfer speeds?
A10: Upgrading to a USB 3.1 or USB 3.2 compatible motherboard can provide faster transfer speeds, but it may not be necessary if other methods mentioned in this article can effectively improve your USB transfer speed.
Q11: Can using a Thunderbolt interface improve USB transfer speed?
A11: Yes, Thunderbolt interfaces offer extremely high data transfer rates and can significantly enhance USB transfer speeds if your system supports Thunderbolt technology.
Q12: Will increasing USB transfer speed affect the integrity of transferred files?
A12: No, increasing the USB transfer speed will not affect the integrity of transferred files. The transfer speed optimizations mentioned in this article focus on improving the efficiency of data transfer without compromising file integrity.