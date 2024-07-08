With the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, gamers have been immersed in a futuristic world filled with extraordinary gadgets, advanced technology, and unparalleled possibilities. However, as players delve deeper into the game, one aspect that becomes crucial is the RAM capacity of their character. In Cyberpunk 2077, RAM determines the number and types of quickhacks that can be executed, making it an indispensable resource for success in the game. So, how can you increase RAM in Cyberpunk? Let’s explore the various ways to boost your RAM capacity and enhance your gaming experience!
How to increase RAM in Cyberpunk?
To increase RAM in Cyberpunk:
1. Level up your character: As you progress through the game and earn experience points, you’ll be able to allocate attribute points to skills like Intelligence. Increasing your Intelligence Attribute will also increase your RAM capacity.
2. Invest in RAM upgrades: Visit Ripperdocs, scattered throughout Night City, to enhance your cyberware and add RAM upgrades to your neural processor. These upgrades provide a permanent boost to your RAM capacity.
3. Equip the right cyberware: Ensure that you equip cyberware that has RAM-related enhancements. Some cyberware will directly increase your RAM capacity or reduce the memory costs of quickhacks, making them more efficient to use.
4. Choose the right cyberdeck: Cyberdecks are essential for executing quickhacks and control the amount of RAM available. Look for cyberdecks with higher base RAM capacity or those that provide additional RAM with unique features.
5. Craft or buy RAM-related items: Some consumables or mods can provide temporary boosts to your RAM capacity or decrease the memory cost of quickhacks. Keep an eye out for these items while exploring Night City or visit vendors to purchase them.
6. Utilize the Breach Protocol skill tree: Invest skill points in the Breach Protocol skill tree to unlock the “Mass Vulnerability” and “Advanced Datamine” abilities. These abilities reduce the RAM cost of quickhacks, allowing you to use them more frequently.
7. Optimize your quickhack selection: Choose quickhacks that have a lower RAM cost while still delivering effective results. This way, you can preserve your RAM for longer engagements and maximize your hacking efficiency.
By implementing these strategies, you can significantly increase your RAM capacity in Cyberpunk 2077, thereby expanding your hacking capabilities and enhancing your gameplay experience.
FAQs
1. Can I increase my RAM capacity beyond the limit?
No, the maximum RAM capacity you can achieve is determined by the cyberdeck you equip and the upgrades you obtain.
2. Can I use all quickhacks with any cyberdeck?
No, some more advanced quickhacks require a higher RAM capacity cyberdeck. Ensure that the cyberdeck you have equipped can support the quickhacks you wish to use.
3. Does increasing RAM affect other gameplay elements?
Increasing RAM does not directly affect other gameplay elements. However, having a higher RAM capacity allows for more efficient execution of quickhacks, which can provide an advantage in combat situations.
4. How can I earn more experience points quickly?
Engaging in main story missions, side quests, and combat encounters can help you earn experience points quickly. Additionally, completing tasks related to specific skills can provide additional experience points.
5. Can I reset my attribute points and redistribute them?
Yes, you can visit Ripperdocs and pay them to reset your attribute points, allowing you to redistribute them as you please.
6. Are there specific locations to find cyberware upgrades?
Cyberware upgrades can be found at Ripperdocs’ shops located throughout Night City. Exploring different areas and visiting Ripperdocs will increase your chances of finding suitable upgrades.
7. Can I equip multiple RAM upgrades?
Yes, you can equip multiple RAM upgrades to further increase your RAM capacity. Look for cyberware with multiple slots for RAM upgrades.
8. Are RAM-related items expensive to purchase?
The price of RAM-related items can vary depending on their rarity and effectiveness. Some may be reasonably priced, while others can be quite expensive. Keep an eye out for vendors offering good deals.
9. Is there a limit to the number of quickhacks I can execute?
The number of quickhacks you can execute is limited by your available RAM capacity. However, with careful selection and efficient use, you can make the most out of your RAM.
10. Can RAM upgrades be uninstalled and transferred to other cyberdecks?
No, once you install a RAM upgrade, it becomes a permanent improvement to your cyberdeck and cannot be uninstalled or transferred to another cyberdeck.
11. Can quickhacks be used in stealth gameplay?
Yes, quickhacks can be incredibly useful during stealth gameplay. They allow you to disable security systems, distract enemies, and gain the upper hand while remaining undetected.
12. Can RAM-related mods be applied to any cyberdeck?
No, RAM-related mods have specific cyberdeck compatibility requirements. Ensure that your cyberdeck supports the mods you wish to use before purchasing or crafting them.