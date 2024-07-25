How to increase keyboard size on iPhone 11?

If you find it challenging to type on your iPhone 11 due to its small keyboard size, don’t worry! There are a few steps you can follow to increase the keyboard size on your device. In this article, we will outline the simple methods to help you increase the keyboard size on your iPhone 11.
Method 1: Adjusting the Keyboard Settings
The first method involves adjusting the keyboard settings on your iPhone 11. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Open the Settings App
To begin, locate the “Settings” app icon on your home screen and tap on it to open.
Step 2: Select the “Display & Brightness” Option
Scroll down and find the “Display & Brightness” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Tap on the “Text Size” Option
Within the “Display & Brightness” menu, locate the “Text Size” option and tap on it.
Step 4: Adjust the Text Size Slider
You will see a slider at the bottom of the screen. Move the slider to the right to increase the size of the text on your iPhone, which includes the keyboard.
Step 5: Check the Keyboard Size
After adjusting the text size, exit the Settings app and open any app where you can use the keyboard. You will notice that the keyboard size has increased.
Method 2: Enable One-Handed Keyboard
Another way to increase the keyboard size on your iPhone 11 is by enabling the one-handed keyboard feature. This can make typing easier and more comfortable. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Open the Keyboard in Any App
Open any app where you can use the keyboard, such as Notes or Messages.
Step 2: Press and Hold the Emoji/Globe Icon
Press and hold the emoji or globe icon located at the bottom left or right corner of the keyboard, depending on your language preference.
Step 3: Select the Left or Right Keyboard Option
A menu will appear with three different keyboard options: left, right, and center. Choose either the left or right option, depending on which hand you prefer to use for typing.
Step 4: Adjust the Keyboard Size
Once you’ve selected the left or right keyboard option, the keyboard will shift to that side of the screen with a larger size, making it easier to type.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I increase the keyboard size on older iPhone models?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article can be applied to various iPhone models, not just the iPhone 11.
2. Will increasing the text size affect other apps?
Increasing the text size will affect the overall appearance of your device, including other apps that utilize text. However, it does not alter the layout or functionality of these apps.
3. Is it possible to adjust the keyboard size on an iPad?
Yes, the same methods mentioned in this article can be applied to iPads as well.
4. Can I increase the keyboard size without adjusting the text size?
No, adjusting the text size is the primary method to increase the keyboard size on your iPhone 11.
5. Will the one-handed keyboard work if I’m left-handed?
Yes, the one-handed keyboard can be adjusted for both left-handed and right-handed users.
6. Can I switch back to the regular keyboard after using the one-handed keyboard?
Yes, to switch back to the regular keyboard, press and hold the emoji/globe icon again and choose the center option.
7. How do I disable the one-handed keyboard feature?
To disable the one-handed keyboard feature, follow the same steps to enable it, but choose the center option instead.
8. Will the one-handed keyboard feature work in all apps?
The one-handed keyboard feature should work in most apps that use the default iOS keyboard.
9. Can I make the keyboard size even larger than the maximum text size setting?
No, the keyboard size is influenced by the text size setting you choose. You cannot make it larger than the maximum text size option.
10. Will increasing the keyboard size affect my typing accuracy?
Increasing the keyboard size should enhance typing accuracy as it provides a larger target area for your fingers.
11. Can I adjust the keyboard size without rotating my iPhone?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article work regardless of your iPhone’s orientation.
12. Will increasing the keyboard size affect the device’s performance?
No, increasing the keyboard size does not impact the overall performance of your iPhone 11.