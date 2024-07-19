How to increase ethernet speed Windows 11?

Title: Boost Your Ethernet Speed on Windows 11: A Comprehensive Guide
Introduction:
Whether you’re a professional gamer, work from home, or simply enjoy streaming high-quality content, a stable and fast Ethernet connection is crucial. In this article, we will explore various methods to increase Ethernet speed on Windows 11, ensuring a seamless online experience.
**How to Increase Ethernet Speed on Windows 11?**
While Windows 11 provides optimized settings for maximizing network performance, you can follow these steps to further enhance your Ethernet speed:
1.
Ensure Proper Cable Connection and Quality
Confirm that your Ethernet cable is properly connected and not damaged. Substandard or worn-out cables can significantly reduce network speeds. Consider replacing them with higher-quality Cat 6 or Cat 7 cables.
2.
Update Network Drivers
Outdated network drivers can hamper speed and performance. Visit your device manufacturer’s website or use Windows Update to install the latest drivers compatible with Windows 11.
3.
Disable Power Management for Ethernet Adapter
Windows 11 has a feature that allows it to power down network adapters to save energy. This, however, can sometimes result in decreased speed. Disable power management for your Ethernet adapter by following these steps:
a. Press Windows Key + X and select “Device Manager”.
b. Expand “Network adapters” and find your Ethernet adapter.
c. Right-click the adapter and select “Properties”.
d. Go to the “Power Management” tab and uncheck the box that says “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power”.
e. Click “OK” to save the changes.
4.
Change Network Adapter Settings
Adjusting certain network adapter settings can optimize your Ethernet speed.
a. Press Windows Key + X, then select “Network Connections”.
b. Right-click your Ethernet connection and choose “Properties”.
c. In the “Networking” tab, select “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)” and click “Properties”.
d. Enable “Use the following DNS server addresses”. Enter 1.1.1.1 as the preferred DNS server and 1.0.0.1 as the alternate DNS server.
e. Click “OK” to save the changes.
5.
Disable Large Send Offload (LSO)
By disabling Large Send Offload, you can potentially increase your Ethernet speed.
a. Open “Device Manager” using the Windows Key + X shortcut.
b. Locate your Ethernet adapter under “Network adapters”.
c. Right-click the adapter and select “Properties”.
d. Go to the “Advanced” tab and find “Large Send Offload (LSO)”.
e. Set the value to “Disabled”.
f. Click “OK” to apply the changes.
6.
Optimize Advanced Network Settings
Fine-tuning your advanced network settings can positively impact your Ethernet speed. To access these settings, open the “Network Connections” window, then:
a. Right-click your Ethernet connection and choose “Properties”.
b. In the “Networking” tab, click “Configure” next to the adapter name.
c. Navigate to the “Advanced” tab and adjust the settings according to your preferences. Enabling Jumbo Frames and IPv6 can significantly enhance performance.
Additional FAQs:
1.
Why is my Ethernet speed slower than expected?
Several factors can contribute to slower Ethernet speeds, including a faulty cable, outdated network drivers, or improper settings on your system.
2.
Does using a different Ethernet cable affect speed?
Yes, using a high-quality Ethernet cable, such as Cat 6 or Cat 7, can significantly improve network speeds.
3.
How often should I update my network drivers?
Updating your network drivers whenever new versions are available is recommended to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
4.
Are there any downsides to disabling power management for Ethernet adapters?
Disabling power management for Ethernet adapters may result in slightly higher energy consumption when the device is not in use, but it can noticeably improve speed and stability.
5.
Should I change my DNS server settings?
Configuring your DNS server addresses to popular options like 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 (Cloudflare DNS) can enhance browsing speed and security.
6.
What is Large Send Offload (LSO) and how does it affect speed?
Large Send Offload is a feature that allows network adapters to send bigger packets, reducing CPU workload. However, disabling LSO may improve speed and stability with certain hardware configurations.
In conclusion, by following these steps to optimize your Ethernet settings, you can effectively increase network speed on Windows 11. Experiment with the suggestions provided to find the best combination for your specific requirements, ensuring a seamless online experience.