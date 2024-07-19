How to import steam games from hard drive?

Introduction
Are you looking to transfer your Steam games from one hard drive to another? Whether you’re upgrading your storage or simply want to move your games to a different location, the process of importing Steam games from a hard drive can seem daunting. However, with the right know-how, you can easily move your games without losing any progress or files. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to successfully import Steam games from a hard drive to another drive.
Step-by-Step Guide: Importing Steam Games from Hard Drive
1. Open Steam and Locate Your Game Library
First, open the Steam app on your computer and go to your game library. This is where you’ll find all the games you currently have installed on your hard drive.
2. Backup Your Game Files
Before you start the transfer process, it’s essential to back up your game files to ensure you don’t lose any progress. You can do this by copying the game folders from your current hard drive to a safe location.
3. Add a New Steam Library Folder
To import Steam games to a new hard drive, you’ll need to add a new library folder. Go to Steam > Settings > Downloads > Steam Library Folders and click “Add Library Folder.” Choose the new location on your new hard drive.
4. Move Game Files to New Location
Next, copy the game folders from your backup location to the new library folder on your new hard drive. Make sure to copy all the files associated with the game to ensure it runs properly.
5. Verify Game Files
After moving the game files, verify the integrity of the game files within Steam. This will ensure that all the necessary files are in place and the game can run without any issues.
6. Launch the Game
Once the verification is complete, launch the game from the Steam app to check if it runs smoothly from the new hard drive.
7. Delete Old Game Files
Once you’ve confirmed that the game works from the new location, you can delete the old game files from your previous hard drive to free up space.
8. Repeat for Other Games
If you have multiple games to transfer, repeat the above steps for each game, making sure to back up the files and verify the integrity of the game files.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer Steam games between hard drives without re-downloading them?
Yes, you can transfer Steam games from one hard drive to another by following the steps outlined in this guide.
2. Will transferring Steam games delete my progress?
No, transferring Steam games between hard drives will not delete your progress as long as you copy all the necessary game files.
3. Do I need to re-install Steam after transferring games?
No, you do not need to re-install Steam after transferring games. Simply add the new library folder and move the game files.
4. Can I transfer Steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer Steam games to an external hard drive by following the same steps mentioned in this guide.
5. What if I encounter errors after transferring Steam games?
If you encounter errors after transferring Steam games, verify the integrity of the game files within Steam to fix any issues.
6. Is it possible to move Steam games to a different PC?
Yes, you can move Steam games to a different PC by transferring the game files and verifying integrity through Steam.
7. Will transferring Steam games affect my game licenses?
No, transferring Steam games between hard drives will not affect your game licenses as long as you’re using the same Steam account.
8. Can I transfer Steam games from a Mac to a Windows PC?
Yes, you can transfer Steam games between different operating systems as long as the games are supported on both platforms.
9. What should I do if I accidentally delete game files during the transfer?
If you accidentally delete game files during the transfer, you can try to recover them using data recovery software.
10. Can I transfer Steam games if I don’t have enough space on my new hard drive?
If you don’t have enough space on your new hard drive, you will need to free up space or consider getting a larger drive to accommodate the game files.
11. Will transferring Steam games affect my settings and configurations?
Transferring Steam games should not affect your settings and configurations, as they are usually stored in a separate location from the game files.
12. How long does it take to transfer Steam games between hard drives?
The time it takes to transfer Steam games between hard drives will depend on the size of the game files and the speed of your hard drives, but it typically doesn’t take too long for most games.