How to highlight on Google docs using keyboard?

Writing and editing documents can be time-consuming, but with the right tools, it can become much easier and quicker. Google Docs, a widely used online word processing application, offers numerous features to enhance your productivity. One such feature is the ability to highlight text. In this article, we will explore how to highlight on Google Docs using your keyboard, enabling you to effortlessly emphasize important information or sections in your document.
How to Highlight Text Using Your Keyboard
Highlighting text in Google Docs is a simple and straightforward process. By following these steps, you can easily add emphasis to your text using only your keyboard:
1. Select the text you want to highlight. Place your cursor at the beginning of the desired text, hold down the Shift key, and then press the arrow keys until the text is fully selected.
2. Press the Ctrl + Alt + H keys simultaneously. This keyboard shortcut will open the highlighter tool.
3. Choose your desired highlight color. Within the highlighter tool, you can select various colors to differentiate between different parts of your text. Use the arrow keys to navigate through the available colors, and press Enter when you have chosen the one you want.
4. That’s it! Your selected text will now be highlighted using the color you selected.
Using the keyboard to highlight text in Google Docs can significantly speed up your editing process. Instead of manually selecting text and searching for the highlighter tool, this method allows you to perform the task in a seamless and efficient manner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I customize the highlight colors in Google Docs?
Yes, Google Docs provides a variety of highlight colors to choose from, allowing you to personalize your documents according to your preferences.
2. Can I change the highlight color after it has been applied?
Yes, you can modify the highlight color by selecting the highlighted text and repeating steps 2 and 3 mentioned above.
3. Is it possible to highlight multiple sections of text at once?
No, currently, Google Docs does not support the simultaneous highlighting of multiple sections of text.
4. How can I remove the highlight from text?
To remove the highlight from text, select the highlighted text, and click on the “Text color” icon in the toolbar. Choose the “Highlight” option with the clear (white) color.
5. Can I remove the highlight manually without using the toolbar?
Yes, you can remove the highlight from text by selecting the highlighted text and pressing the Backspace or Delete key on your keyboard.
6. Is it possible to highlight text in different colors?
Yes, you can highlight different sections of the same document using different highlight colors. Simply repeat the highlighting process for each section, choosing different colors as desired.
7. Can I apply additional formatting to highlighted text?
Yes, once text is highlighted, you can apply various formatting options such as bold, italics, underline, or change the font color to further enhance its appearance.
8. Does the highlighting function in Google Docs work on mobile devices?
Yes, the ability to highlight text on Google Docs is available on both desktop and mobile devices.
9. Can I undo a highlight that has been applied?
Yes, you can undo a highlight by pressing the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Z immediately after applying the highlight.
10. Can I share a Google Docs document with highlighted text?
Yes, when you share a document with highlighted text, the recipients will be able to see the highlighting as applied in your document.
11. Can I use the keyboard to navigate between highlighted sections of text?
No, unfortunately, Google Docs does not currently offer a keyboard shortcut specifically for navigating between highlighted sections of text.
12. Does Google Docs have a maximum limit on the amount of text I can highlight?
No, Google Docs does not have a specified maximum limit for the amount of text you can highlight. You can highlight as much text as you need in your document.
In conclusion, highlighting text in Google Docs using your keyboard is a convenient way to draw attention to important information or organize your documents. With just a few simple keyboard shortcuts, you can add color and emphasis to your text, enhancing your document’s readability and visual appeal.