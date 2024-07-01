**How to Hide On-Screen Keyboard?**
The on-screen keyboard can be a handy tool, especially for touch-screen devices or when the physical keyboard is unavailable. However, there are instances when you might want to hide the on-screen keyboard to enjoy a clutter-free screen or to type using an external keyboard. In this article, we will explore different ways to hide the on-screen keyboard on various devices and platforms.
Method 1: Windows PCs and Laptops
If you are using a Windows PC or laptop, you can hide the on-screen keyboard by following these steps:
1. Right-click on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen.
2. From the context menu, select “Show touch keyboard button” to uncheck it.
3. The on-screen keyboard icon will disappear from the taskbar, and the keyboard will no longer pop up automatically.
Method 2: Mac Computers
On a Mac computer, you can hide the on-screen keyboard by doing the following:
1. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen.
2. Select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. Go to the “Keyboard” tab and check the box next to “Show Keyboard, Emoji, and Symbol viewers in menu bar.”
5. Close the System Preferences window.
6. To hide the on-screen keyboard in the future, click on the keyboard icon that appears in the menu bar and select “Hide Keyboard Viewer.”
Method 3: Android Devices
Hiding the on-screen keyboard on an Android device is simple:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “Additional settings,” depending on the device model.
3. Select “Languages & input” (or a similar option).
4. Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. In the list of keyboards, find and tap on your default on-screen keyboard.
6. Look for the option to disable or hide the keyboard and toggle it off.
7. The on-screen keyboard will now be hidden.
FAQs:
1. Can I hide the on-screen keyboard temporarily on my iOS device?
Yes, simply tap anywhere outside the text input field, and the on-screen keyboard will disappear until you tap on a new text entry field.
2. How can I hide the on-screen keyboard on my iPad?
To hide the on-screen keyboard on an iPad, swipe down from the bottom of the screen to access the Control Center and tap on the keyboard icon.
3. Is there a shortcut to hide the keyboard on Windows laptops?
You can use the Windows key + H keyboard shortcut to minimize the on-screen keyboard on Windows laptops.
4. Why does the on-screen keyboard keep popping up on my Android device?
If the on-screen keyboard keeps popping up even when you have an external keyboard connected, ensure that the “automatic show and hide” option is disabled in the keyboard settings.
5. Can I hide the on-screen keyboard on my Chromebook?
Yes, you can hide the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook by clicking on the keyboard icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and selecting “Hide keyboard.”
6. How can I temporarily hide the on-screen keyboard on my Samsung Galaxy phone?
On Samsung Galaxy phones, you can hide the on-screen keyboard by swiping down from the top of the screen to access the Notification panel and tapping on the keyboard icon in the Quick Settings menu.
7. Is there an option to hide the on-screen keyboard during screen sharing on Zoom?
Yes, when screen sharing on Zoom, you can choose to hide the on-screen keyboard by clicking on the “Options” button at the top of the screen and unchecking the “Share computer sound” and “Optimize for full-screen video clip” options.
8. How can I hide the on-screen keyboard on my Windows tablet?
Windows tablets often have a separate physical keyboard. If you connect an external keyboard, the on-screen keyboard should automatically hide. If it doesn’t, check the keyboard settings to disable the on-screen keyboard.
9. Can I hide the on-screen keyboard permanently on Android?
Yes, you can permanently hide the on-screen keyboard on an Android device by going to the keyboard settings and disabling the default on-screen keyboard.
10. Is it possible to hide the on-screen keyboard in specific apps?
Yes, some apps have their own settings to hide the on-screen keyboard. Look for options like “keyboard settings” or “input options” within the app’s settings to find this feature.
11. How can I hide the on-screen keyboard while using a Bluetooth keyboard on iOS?
If you are using a Bluetooth keyboard with your iOS device, the on-screen keyboard should automatically hide. If it doesn’t, try disconnecting and reconnecting the Bluetooth keyboard or restarting your device.
12. Are there any third-party apps available to hide the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available on various app stores that can help you hide the on-screen keyboard. However, make sure to choose a reputable app with good user reviews to ensure your privacy and security.