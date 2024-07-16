How to hide hard drive icon on Mac desktop?

To hide the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop, follow these easy steps:
1. Go to your desktop and right-click on the hard drive icon you want to hide.
2. Select “Get Info” from the dropdown menu.
3. In the Info window that pops up, locate the “General” section.
4. Check the box next to “Hide extension” to hide the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop.
Now, you can enjoy a clean and clutter-free desktop without the hard drive icon cluttering up the space.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I hide other icons on my Mac desktop?
To hide other icons on your Mac desktop, simply right-click on the icon you want to hide, select “Get Info,” and check the box next to “Hide extension” in the Info window.
2. Can I unhide the hard drive icon later if I change my mind?
Yes, to unhide the hard drive icon, simply go through the same steps outlined above and uncheck the box next to “Hide extension.”
3. Will hiding the hard drive icon affect the drive’s functionality?
No, hiding the hard drive icon will not affect the functionality of the drive in any way. It simply hides the icon from being displayed on the desktop.
4. Can I hide multiple hard drive icons on my Mac desktop?
Yes, you can hide multiple hard drive icons on your Mac desktop by following the same steps for each individual hard drive icon you want to hide.
5. Will hiding the hard drive icon free up space on my desktop?
Hiding the hard drive icon will not free up any space on your desktop. It simply hides the icon from being displayed on the desktop.
6. Can I hide other types of icons besides hard drive icons on my Mac desktop?
Yes, you can hide other types of icons such as files, folders, and applications on your Mac desktop by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
7. Will the hard drive icon be hidden from Finder as well?
No, hiding the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop will only hide it from the desktop. The hard drive icon will still be visible in Finder.
8. Is there a shortcut key to quickly hide icons on my Mac desktop?
Unfortunately, there is no shortcut key to quickly hide icons on your Mac desktop. You will need to manually go through the steps to hide each individual icon.
9. Can I customize the appearance of the hard drive icon on my Mac desktop?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of the hard drive icon by changing the icon’s size, color, and label in the Info window.
10. Will hiding the hard drive icon improve my Mac’s performance?
Hiding the hard drive icon will not improve your Mac’s performance in any way. It simply hides the icon from being displayed on the desktop.
11. Can I hide the hard drive icon on a shared desktop on my Mac?
Yes, you can hide the hard drive icon on a shared desktop on your Mac by following the same steps outlined above.
12. Can I hide the hard drive icon on a guest account on my Mac?
Yes, you can hide the hard drive icon on a guest account on your Mac by following the same steps mentioned earlier. The changes will only apply to the guest account.