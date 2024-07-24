**How to have steam games download while computer is asleep?**
Steam is a popular online platform for purchasing and playing video games. One common issue users face is the inability to download games while their computer is asleep. However, with some adjustments to your Steam settings and system configurations, you can ensure that your games continue downloading, even when your computer is in sleep mode. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to resolve this problem and make the most of your Steam gaming experience.
1. What happens when my computer is asleep?
When your computer is asleep, it enters a low-power mode where most of the functions are turned off to save energy. Consequently, downloads and other active processes are paused until the computer wakes up.
2. Why would I want to download games while my computer is asleep?
Downloading games while your computer is asleep can save you a significant amount of time, especially for large files. By allowing Steam to download games while you are away or sleeping, you can maximize your gaming time.
3. How can I change my power settings?
To download games on Steam while your computer is asleep, you need to adjust your power settings. Open the “Control Panel” on your Windows computer and select “Power Options.” From there, choose the power plan you are using and click on “Change plan settings.”
4. What settings do I need to change?
In the “Edit Plan Settings” window, you will find an option called “Put the computer to sleep.” Set this option to a longer time period or choose “Never” to prevent your computer from going to sleep.
5. How do I optimize Steam for downloads during sleep mode?
In your Steam client, go to “Steam” from the top menu and select “Settings.” In the settings window, click on the “Downloads” tab. Tick the box that says “Allow downloads during gameplay” and make sure to select “Allow downloads while the computer is in sleep mode.”
6. Can I limit my bandwidth during sleep mode?
If you want to limit the bandwidth used by Steam during sleep mode, you can easily do so by adjusting the download restrictions in the Steam settings. Just set the limit to a value that suits your needs.
7. How can I schedule downloads for sleep mode?
Steam offers a feature called “Scheduled Auto-Updates” that allows you to set specific times for downloading updates or games. To access this feature, go to the “Downloads” tab in your Steam settings and click on the “Steam Library Folders” button. From there, choose the game you want to schedule and click on “Properties.” Finally, select the “Updates” tab and you can set the desired time for automatic downloads.
8. Are there any alternatives to keeping my computer awake for Steam downloads?
Yes, there are alternative methods to keep your computer awake for Steam downloads. You can use third-party software or tools that simulate mouse movement or keyboard input to prevent your computer from entering sleep mode.
9. Can I use a laptop for downloading games while it’s asleep?
Yes, laptops can be used for downloading games while asleep, as long as you adjust the power settings accordingly.
10. Will downloading games in sleep mode affect my computer’s performance?
No, downloading games in sleep mode will not affect your computer’s performance. Sleep mode only pauses active processes to conserve power.
11. Can I download games while my computer is hibernating?
No, you cannot download games while your computer is in hibernation mode. Hibernation completely turns off your computer, preventing any active processes from running.
12. Can I wake up my computer remotely for Steam downloads?
Yes, if your computer supports Wake-on-LAN (WoL), you can wake it up remotely using a smartphone or another device connected to the same network. WoL allows you to turn on your computer from a sleep or powered-off state.