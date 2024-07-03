**How to go back to normal keyboard on iPad?**
Many iPad users may find themselves in a situation where they accidentally switch to a different keyboard layout or style and struggle to revert back to the normal keyboard. If you’re experiencing this issue, don’t worry – it’s a common occurrence, and the solution is relatively simple. Below, we’ll outline the steps to help you return to the regular keyboard on your iPad.
1. **Tap and hold the Globe key.** The Globe key is typically located in the bottom-left corner of the on-screen keyboard. By pressing and holding this key, you can access a menu of all the available keyboard layouts and styles.
2. **Choose the “Docked” option.** Once you’ve tapped and held the Globe key, a menu should appear displaying various keyboard options. Look for the “Docked” option and select it. This selection will revert your keyboard back to its normal layout.
3. **Ensure the “Docked” option is enabled.** In some instances, the “Docked” option might already be selected, but the keyboard layout doesn’t appear normal. If that’s the case, you can follow a slightly different approach. Tap and hold the Globe key, choose “Split,” and then tap “Dock and Merge” to revert to the regular keyboard layout.
4. **Restart your iPad.** If the above steps fail to restore your keyboard to normal, restarting your iPad might help. Hold down the power button until the “Slide to Power Off” message appears, and then swipe the slider to turn off your device. After a few seconds, press the power button again to turn it back on. Hopefully, this will resolve any glitches that may have affected the keyboard.
5. **Update your iPad’s software.** If the issue persists, it’s advisable to check for any available software updates. Occasionally, keyboard-related issues can be caused by outdated software. To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and if an update is available, follow the prompts to install it.
Now that we’ve covered the main steps to return your iPad keyboard to normal, let’s address some additional frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. How do I switch to a different keyboard on my iPad?
To switch to a different keyboard layout or style on your iPad, tap the Globe key until you find the desired option.
2. Can I use third-party keyboards on my iPad?
Yes, you can download and use third-party keyboards on your iPad. Simply visit the App Store, search for a keyboard app, download it, and follow the instructions to enable it.
3. Why is my iPad keyboard split in half?
The split keyboard feature on iPads allows for more comfortable thumb typing. If your keyboard is split, you can merge it back together by pinching the halves together or by tapping and holding the Globe key and selecting “Dock and Merge.”
4. How do I disable or remove a third-party keyboard?
To disable or remove a third-party keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Tap on the keyboard you want to remove, and then select “Delete Keyboard.”
5. My iPad keyboard is not working properly. What should I do?
If your iPad keyboard is malfunctioning, first, try restarting your device. If the problem persists, check for software updates, clear any debris around the keyboard area, or consider contacting Apple Support for further assistance.
6. Can I customize the iPad keyboard layout?
Apple does not allow users to customize the default keyboard layout extensively. However, you can enable or disable features like auto-capitalization, auto-correction, and spell check by going to Settings > General > Keyboard.
7. How do I add special characters or symbols on the iPad keyboard?
To access special characters and symbols, press and hold the corresponding key on the keyboard. A menu will appear with various options for you to choose from.
8. Why is my iPad keyboard not showing up?
If your iPad keyboard is not showing up when you tap on a text field, first, make sure the keyboard is not disabled. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards and ensure the desired keyboard is enabled. If the issue persists, try restarting your iPad or updating the software.
9. Can I use an external physical keyboard with my iPad?
Yes, you can connect and use an external physical keyboard with your iPad. Simply connect the keyboard using Bluetooth or the iPad’s Smart Connector, and it should work seamlessly.
10. How do I change the keyboard language on my iPad?
To change the keyboard language on your iPad, go to Settings > General > Language & Region > iPad Language. Tap on “Add Language” to select your preferred language, and then go back to the Language & Region menu to arrange the order of your chosen languages.
11. My iPad keyboard is too small. Can I enlarge it?
Unfortunately, the size of the on-screen keyboard cannot be adjusted on iPads. However, you can use an external physical keyboard or enable the split keyboard feature for a larger typing area.
12. Can I use swipe typing on the iPad keyboard?
As of now, the default iPad keyboard does not support swipe typing. However, you can find third-party keyboard apps on the App Store that offer swipe typing functionality.