In our fast-paced digital world, keyboard shortcuts have become an essential tool for increasing productivity and efficiency. One of the most frequently used shortcuts is the “go back” shortcut on a keyboard, which allows users to navigate backward within various applications and web browsers. In this article, we will explore how to utilize this useful shortcut and provide answers to other related frequently asked questions.
How to go back shortcut keyboard?
To go back using a keyboard shortcut, simply press the “Backspace” key on your keyboard. This key acts as a universal “go back” shortcut and can be used in various applications and web browsers. Pressing the “Backspace” key will take you back to the previous page or screen you were on.
Related FAQ:
1. Can I use a different key instead of the “Backspace” key?
Yes, depending on the application or browser you are using, you may be able to customize the shortcut key for going back. Refer to the application or browser’s settings to check if such customization is available.
2. Are there alternative keyboard shortcuts for going back?
Yes, there are alternative keyboard shortcuts for going back. For example, in most web browsers, pressing “Alt + Left Arrow” will take you back to the previous page.
3. Is there a shortcut for going forward?
Yes, to go forward, you can press “Shift + Backspace” or “Alt + Right Arrow” in most applications and web browsers.
4. Does the “go back” shortcut work in every application?
The “go back” shortcut does not work universally in every application or program. However, it is widely supported in web browsers and many other applications.
5. Can I use the “go back” shortcut on a Mac?
On a Mac, you can use the “Command + [ ” shortcut to go back. This key combination acts as the equivalent of the “Backspace” key on a Windows keyboard.
6. How can I go back while using the Microsoft Office suite?
In Microsoft Office applications like Word, PowerPoint, or Excel, you can use the “Alt + Left Arrow” shortcut to go back to the previous screen or location.
7. Does the “go back” shortcut work in mobile applications?
The functionality of the “go back” shortcut may vary in mobile applications. However, many apps and mobile browsers provide a swipe gesture or an on-screen “back” button to navigate backward.
8. Can I undo the “go back” action?
Unfortunately, once you have pressed the “go back” shortcut, it is generally not possible to undo the action. However, you can go forward using the appropriate keyboard shortcut or navigate back again.
9. Are there any risks associated with using the “go back” shortcut?
There are no significant risks associated with using the “go back” shortcut. However, it’s essential to be mindful that pressing the shortcut may cause unsaved changes or form entries to be lost, so ensure you save your work when necessary.
10. Why would I use the “go back” shortcut instead of clicking the back button?
Using the “go back” shortcut can save time and provide a quicker way to navigate backward, especially when your hands are already on the keyboard. It eliminates the need to move the mouse and click the back button.
11. Is there a shortcut for going back in web-based email applications?
Yes, many web-based email applications like Gmail or Outlook.com also support the “Backspace” key as a shortcut for going back to the previous email or list view.
12. How can I customize the “go back” shortcut in web browsers?
Most web browsers allow you to customize the “go back” shortcut from their settings or preferences menu. Look for the keyboard shortcuts section where you can set your preferred key combination for going back.
In conclusion, knowing how to use the “go back” shortcut on a keyboard can significantly enhance your productivity and save time while navigating through applications and web browsers. Whether it’s pressing the “Backspace” key, alternative shortcuts, or customizing the shortcut to your liking, mastering this convenient feature can streamline your digital experience.