How to go back on Google chrome using keyboard?

How to go back on Google Chrome using the keyboard
Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers available, offering a wide range of features and functionalities. While many users are familiar with navigating the browser using the mouse or touchpad, there are also handy keyboard shortcuts that can enhance your browsing experience. In this article, we will focus on one specific question: How to go back on Google Chrome using the keyboard? We will address this question directly and provide step-by-step instructions, followed by some related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
How to go back on Google Chrome using the keyboard?
The **keyboard shortcut to go back on Google Chrome** is as follows:
Pressing the **Backspace** key or **Alt + Left Arrow** will take you back to the previous page you visited in Chrome.
Now, let’s explore some related FAQs:
1. How can I go forward in Google Chrome using the keyboard?
To navigate forward in Google Chrome, simply press the **Shift + Backspace** keys or **Alt + Right Arrow**.
2. Is there another way to go back in Chrome using the keyboard?
Yes, another option is to press **Ctrl + [** on a Windows computer or **Command + [** on a Mac.
3. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts in Google Chrome?
Unfortunately, Google Chrome does not provide built-in customization options for keyboard shortcuts. However, you may be able to achieve this using third-party extensions.
4. What if I accidentally pressed the Backspace key and went back unintentionally?
Don’t worry; you can easily go forward again by either pressing **Shift + Backspace** or **Alt + Right Arrow**.
5. Are these keyboard shortcuts applicable in other browsers?
No, these specific keyboard shortcuts are designed for Google Chrome and may not work in other browsers.
6. Can I use keyboard shortcuts on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts on a Chromebook as you would on a Windows or Mac computer.
7. Is there a way to go back or forward multiple pages using the keyboard?
Yes, you can press and hold the **Alt** key and then repeatedly press the **Left Arrow** key to go back multiple pages or the **Right Arrow** key to go forward.
8. Can I go back or forward in Chrome using keyboard shortcuts on my mobile device?
No, these specific keyboard shortcuts are designed for desktop or laptop computers and are not applicable to mobile devices.
9. Does the Backspace key perform any other functions in Google Chrome?
Yes, the Backspace key can also be used to delete characters within a form field or text box.
10. Is there a keyboard shortcut to reload the current page in Google Chrome?
Yes, you can press **Ctrl + R** on Windows or **Command + R** on Mac to reload the current page.
11. How do I access the address bar using the keyboard in Chrome?
To access the address bar using the keyboard, press **Ctrl + L** on Windows or **Command + L** on Mac.
12. Are there any other useful keyboard shortcuts in Google Chrome?
Yes, there are several other keyboard shortcuts available in Google Chrome that can help you navigate faster and more efficiently. Some examples include **Ctrl + T** for opening a new tab, **Ctrl + W** for closing the current tab, and **Ctrl + D** for bookmarking the current page.
In conclusion, using keyboard shortcuts in Google Chrome can significantly improve your browsing experience and save you time. The ability to navigate back and forward using just a few keystrokes enhances efficiency and productivity. Experiment with these shortcuts and explore other available options to take full advantage of Google Chrome’s features.