How to go back on computer keyboard?

Whether you are browsing the internet, editing a document, or navigating through various applications, knowing how to go back on a computer keyboard can save you time and effort. In this article, we will explore several methods you can use to go back on your computer keyboard, allowing you to navigate with ease and efficiency.
The Highlight Key: The Backspace Key
One simple and widely used method to go back on a computer keyboard is by using the backspace key. This versatile key, usually found in the top-right corner of your keyboard, serves multiple purposes, including removing text and returning to a previous page or screen. To go back, simply press the backspace key, and you will be taken back to the previous page or screen you were on.
The Function Keys: Few Extra Options
In addition to the trusty backspace key, some computer keyboards feature function keys that offer additional options for going back. These function keys, typically labeled as “F1,” “F2,” and so on, can vary depending on your keyboard’s make and model. However, they often provide shortcuts for specific actions, such as going back, forward, or refreshing a page. You can experiment with these keys or consult your keyboard’s user manual to discover their specific functionalities.
Shortcut Keys: A Faster Route
If you’re looking for a faster way to go back on your computer keyboard, using shortcut keys can be your answer. Depending on the program or application you are using, there are various keyboard shortcuts available. For instance:
- Ctrl + Z: This combination is commonly used to undo the most recent action, which often includes going back to the previous screen or page.
- Alt + Left Arrow: Pressing these keys simultaneously allows you to go back within a web browser or other applications that allow navigation.
- Ctrl + Left Arrow: Similar to the previous shortcut, this combination is effective for going back within a document or text-based program.
Mastering these shortcut keys can significantly improve your efficiency when navigating on a computer. Familiarize yourself with the shortcuts relevant to the programs or applications you frequently use to make the most of them.
FAQs:
1. What if my keyboard doesn’t have a backspace key?
If your keyboard lacks a dedicated backspace key, you can often use the Delete key as an alternative. Pressing it will typically have the same effect as the traditional backspace key.
2. Can I customize my own shortcut keys to go back?
While most programs and applications have pre-assigned shortcut keys, some allow you to customize your own shortcuts. Check your program’s settings or preferences to see if this feature is available.
3. Are there any browser-specific shortcut keys to go back?
Yes! Most web browsers have their own set of shortcut keys. For example, in Google Chrome, you can use Alt + Left Arrow or Ctrl + Left Arrow to go back, while in Mozilla Firefox, you can use Alt + Left Arrow or Backspace.
4. Can I use my mouse to go back instead?
Yes, going back using your mouse is indeed possible. By clicking the “Back” button on your web browser or using the appropriate gestures on a touchpad, you can navigate to the previous page or screen.
5. Is there a way to go back when using a mobile device?
Absolutely! On mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, you can easily go back by tapping the “Back” button found within most apps or using the swipe gesture from the edge of the screen.
6. What should I do if none of the above methods work?
If you find that none of the methods mentioned are working, you may need to troubleshoot the issue. Restarting your computer, updating your software, or checking for conflicting keyboard settings can often resolve such problems.
7. Can I go back step by step?
Yes, some applications allow you to go back step by step. In web browsers, you can usually right-click the back button to reveal a list of previous pages and select the one you want to return to.
8. Is there a universal shortcut key for going back on any application?
Unfortunately, there is no universal shortcut key for going back that works in all applications. Keyboard shortcuts vary depending on the program or application you are using.
9. How can I go back while watching a video in full screen?
If you are watching a video in full-screen mode, pressing the Escape (Esc) key can often bring you back to the previous screen, allowing you to pause or exit the video.
10. Can I go back using on-screen buttons instead of the keyboard?
While keyboard shortcuts are often quicker, many programs and applications offer on-screen buttons or icons that allow you to go back and forth between screens or pages.
11. How do I go back in a Word document?
In Microsoft Word and other word processing programs, using the Ctrl + Z shortcut key or clicking the “Undo” button in the toolbar will take you back step by step.
12. What if I accidentally deleted part of my work while trying to go back?
If you accidentally delete part of your work while attempting to go back, you can use the same Ctrl + Z shortcut key to undo the deletion and recover your lost text or content.
In conclusion, whether you prefer using the backspace key, function keys, or various shortcut combinations, going back on a computer keyboard is a fundamental skill that can greatly enhance your productivity. Experiment with these methods, explore program-specific shortcut keys, and find the approach that suits you best. Happy navigating!