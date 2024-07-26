Windows 10 is a popular operating system that requires a unique product key for activation. However, there may be situations where you need to retrieve the Windows 10 key from your hard drive. Whether you have lost your product key or are reinstalling Windows on a new computer, there are a few methods you can try to retrieve the Windows 10 key from your hard drive.
Before we delve into the process, it is important to note that this article is intended for educational purposes only. Retrieving Windows 10 key from a hard drive should only be done if you have legal ownership of the software.
Method 1: Using a Third-Party Software
How to get Windows 10 key from hard drive?
One of the simplest methods to retrieve your Windows 10 key from the hard drive is by using a third-party software called ProduKey. This small utility tool is specifically designed to extract product keys from the Windows Registry.
Here’s how you can use ProduKey:
- First, download the ProduKey utility from the NirSoft website.
- Once downloaded, extract the files and run the program.
- ProduKey will automatically scan your Windows Registry and display the product keys associated with your Windows installation.
- Look for the “Product Key” column, which will display your Windows 10 key.
With ProduKey, you can also retrieve product keys for other Microsoft software installed on your computer, such as Microsoft Office.
Method 2: Using Command Prompt
How to get Windows 10 key from hard drive?
If you’re unable to use third-party software or prefer a manual method, you can retrieve your Windows 10 key using the Command Prompt. Here’s how:
- Launch the Command Prompt by pressing the “Windows” key and typing “Command Prompt.” Right-click on the Command Prompt and select “Run as administrator.”
- In the Command Prompt window, type the following command:
wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey
- Press Enter to execute the command.
- The Command Prompt will display your Windows 10 product key under the “OA3xOriginalProductKey” line.
This method allows you to retrieve the product key directly from the BIOS or UEFI firmware of your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I retrieve my Windows 10 key from an old hard drive?
Yes, you can retrieve your Windows 10 key from an old hard drive using the methods mentioned above.
2. What if I do not have a Windows 10 key on my hard drive?
If you do not have a Windows 10 key on your hard drive, it is possible that your operating system is pre-activated or you may have a digital license associated with your Microsoft account.
3. Can I use the retrieved Windows 10 key on a different computer?
It is important to use the Windows 10 key on the same computer it was originally activated on. Using the key on a different computer may violate the software license agreement.
4. Is it legal to retrieve the Windows 10 key from a hard drive?
Retrieving the Windows 10 key from a hard drive you legally own is considered legal.
5. Can I retrieve the Windows 10 key from a non-bootable hard drive?
Unfortunately, retrieving the Windows 10 key from a non-bootable hard drive may not be possible. It is recommended to connect the hard drive to a functioning computer and attempt to retrieve the key using the methods mentioned.
6. What if I have lost my Windows 10 key and don’t have a backup?
If you have lost your Windows 10 key and don’t have a backup, you may need to contact Microsoft support for further assistance.
7. Can I retrieve the Windows 10 key using a smartphone or tablet?
No, the methods mentioned above require a computer running Windows to retrieve the Windows 10 key.
8. Can I retrieve the Windows 10 key from a Mac hard drive?
The methods mentioned in this article are specifically for retrieving the Windows 10 key from a hard drive connected to a Windows computer. They may not work on a Mac.
9. Does retrieving the Windows 10 key mean I can reinstall Windows?
Retrieving the Windows 10 key only provides you with the product key. To reinstall Windows, you will need a Windows installation media or ISO file.
10. Are there any other third-party software I can use to retrieve the Windows 10 key?
Yes, apart from ProduKey, there are other third-party software available, such as Belarc Advisor and Magical Jelly Bean Keyfinder, that can help you retrieve the Windows 10 key.
11. Can I retrieve the Windows 10 key from a system image backup?
No, system image backups do not typically store the product key information.
12. What if I have a Windows 7/8 key, can I use it for Windows 10?
If you have a Windows 7 or 8 key, you may be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 10, depending on Microsoft’s current policies.
With the methods mentioned above, you should be able to retrieve your Windows 10 key from your hard drive, allowing you to reactivate your operating system or perform a clean installation. Make sure to keep your product key in a safe place for future reference.