**How to get voice memos off iPhone to computer?**
Recording voice memos on your iPhone can be incredibly convenient, but what if you want to access those memos on your computer? Maybe you want to free up some space on your phone or share those recordings with others. Whatever the reason, there are several ways to transfer voice memos from your iPhone to your computer. In this article, we will explore different methods to help you execute this task effortlessly.
1. How do I transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer using iTunes?
To transfer voice memos from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes, connect your iPhone to your computer and open iTunes. Select your device and navigate to the “Music” tab, tick the “Sync Music” option, and choose to sync “Selected playlists, artists, albums, and genres”. Tick the checkbox next to “Include voice memos” and click “Apply” to start the sync process.
2. How can I transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer using iCloud Drive?
To transfer voice memos from your iPhone to your computer using iCloud Drive, make sure iCloud Drive is enabled on your iPhone. Open the Voice Memos app, select the voice memo you want to transfer, tap the share button, and choose “Save to Files”. Select iCloud Drive as the save location, and the voice memo will be synced to your computer through iCloud.
3. Is it possible to transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer via AirDrop?
Yes, you can transfer voice memos from your iPhone to your computer via AirDrop if both devices are compatible. Open the Voice Memos app, select the voice memo you want to transfer, tap the share button, and choose the computer you want to send the memo to. Accept the AirDrop request on your computer, and the voice memo will be sent wirelessly.
4. Can I transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer using third-party software?
Certainly! There are various third-party software options available, such as iMazing, Syncios, and iExplorer, which offer convenient ways to transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer. Simply install the desired software on your computer, connect your iPhone, and follow the software’s instructions to transfer the voice memos.
5. How do I email voice memos to myself and download them on my computer?
Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone, select the voice memo you want to transfer, tap the share button, and choose the “Mail” option. Enter your email address and send the email. Now, on your computer, open your email account, locate the email with the voice memo, and download the attachment to your computer.
6. Is there a way to transfer voice memos from iPhone to computer without using iTunes?
Yes, if you don’t want to use iTunes, you can consider using iCloud Drive, AirDrop, or third-party software like iMazing, Syncios, or iExplorer to transfer voice memos from your iPhone to your computer.
7. Can I transfer voice memos wirelessly from iPhone to computer?
Yes, you can transfer voice memos wirelessly using methods like iCloud Drive or AirDrop. These options allow you to transfer voice memos without the need for cables or physical connections.
8. How much storage do voice memos take on an iPhone?
The storage taken by voice memos on your iPhone depends on the duration and quality of the recording. On average, 1 minute of audio recorded in the Voice Memos app takes around 1 MB of storage.
9. Can I edit voice memos on my computer after transferring them?
Yes, once you have transferred voice memos to your computer, you can edit them using various audio editing software like Audacity, Adobe Audition, or GarageBand.
10. Will transferring voice memos from iPhone to computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring voice memos from your iPhone to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone. The transfer process creates a copy of the voice memo, leaving the original intact on your iPhone.
11. Can I transfer voice memos from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer voice memos from your iPhone to multiple computers using methods like iTunes, iCloud Drive, AirDrop, or third-party software.
12. Are there any limitations on the format of voice memos that can be transferred?
The format of voice memos that can be transferred depends on the software or method you use. Generally, voice memos are saved as M4A files, which can be played on most media players. However, some software or devices may require you to convert the file format before it can be used.