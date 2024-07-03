How to Get Trademark Sign on Keyboard
If you often find yourself needing to use the trademark sign (™) while typing, you may wonder how to conveniently access it on your keyboard. The trademark symbol is essential for distinguishing a brand’s unique products or services. In this article, we will guide you through various methods to easily and quickly insert the trademark sign into your text, without having to search for it every time.
How to get trademark sign on keyboard?
To get the trademark sign on your keyboard, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Place your cursor where you want the trademark symbol to appear.
2. Hold down the Alt key on your keyboard.
3. While still holding the Alt key, type the number 0153 on the numeric keypad.
4. Release the Alt key, and voila! The trademark symbol (™) should appear in your text.
This keyboard shortcut works on Windows computers. If you’re using a Mac, the process is slightly different:
1. Position your cursor where you want the trademark symbol to be inserted.
2. Press and hold the Option key (also known as the Alt key on a Mac keyboard).
3. While holding the Option key, type the letter “2” on your keyboard.
4. Release the Option key, and the trademark symbol will appear (™).
Now, let’s tackle some frequently asked questions related to obtaining the trademark symbol on a keyboard:
1. How else can I insert the trademark sign on Windows?
Apart from the Alt code method, you can also use the character map tool on Windows to find and insert the trademark symbol into your text.
2. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for the trademark symbol on Windows?
Unfortunately, Windows does not offer a built-in option to customize keyboard shortcuts specifically for the trademark symbol. However, you can create a custom AutoCorrect entry to replace a specific text string with the trademark symbol, saving you time and effort.
3. Is there a way to assign a keyboard shortcut to the trademark symbol on a Mac?
On a Mac, you can use the Text Replacement feature to create a keyboard shortcut for the trademark symbol. Go to System Preferences > Keyboard > Text, click the “+” button, and set a memorable shortcut and the corresponding trademark symbol.
4. Are there alternative methods to getting the trademark sign on a keyboard?
Yes, if you frequently need to use the trademark symbol, you can copy and paste it from a website, document, or character map onto your text, rather than typing it out each time.
5. Can I use the trademark symbol without a keyboard shortcut?
Absolutely! You can simply copy the symbol (™) from a source and paste it into your text wherever needed.
6. Does the Alt code method work in all applications on Windows?
Yes, the Alt code method for inserting the trademark symbol works in most applications on Windows, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, web browsers, and more.
7. How do I remove the trademark symbol if I inserted it by mistake?
To delete the trademark symbol, simply backspace or delete it like any other character in your text.
8. Can I use the trademark symbol in file names on Windows or Mac?
Unfortunately, trademark symbols cannot be used in file names on either Windows or Mac operating systems as they are not supported characters.
9. Are there other symbols similar to the trademark sign?
Yes, there are several symbols related to intellectual property and branding, including the registered symbol (®) and the copyright symbol (©). The Alt code method works for inserting these symbols as well.
10. Are there any legal restrictions on using the trademark symbol?
To use the trademark symbol, you should have proper authorization from the trademark owner or be the rightful owner yourself. It is important to respect intellectual property rights and only use trademarks appropriately.
11. Can I use the trademark symbol for personal projects?
While personal projects might not necessarily require the use of a trademark symbol, if you are representing a brand, it is always a good practice to use the trademark symbol to protect the brand’s identity.
12. How can I learn more about intellectual property and its symbols?
If you wish to delve deeper into the world of intellectual property, you can consult legal resources, visit trademark offices’ websites, or seek advice from trademark attorneys to gain a comprehensive understanding of intellectual property rights and symbols.
In conclusion, getting the trademark sign on your keyboard is easy once you know the shortcuts. By following the mentioned methods or utilizing alternative options, you can conveniently incorporate the trademark symbol into your text when needed, promoting the proper recognition and protection of valuable brands and intellectual property.