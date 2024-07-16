How to get to device manager without keyboard?

Device Manager is a crucial tool in Windows operating systems that lets you manage and troubleshoot hardware devices connected to your computer. However, what do you do if your keyboard is malfunctioning or unavailable? In this article, we will explore different methods to access Device Manager without using a keyboard.
Method 1: Using the Start Menu and Mouse
If your mouse is working fine, you can easily access Device Manager by following these steps:
- Click on the Windows Start button located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
- In the search bar, type “Device Manager” and press Enter.
- A list of search results will appear, and Device Manager should be at the top. Click on it to open.
This method allows you to access Device Manager without relying on the keyboard.
Method 2: Using Cortana or the Search Bar
If you have Cortana or the search bar enabled on your taskbar, you can use voice commands to open Device Manager:
- Click on the search bar or Cortana icon on your taskbar.
- Speak “Device Manager” into your microphone or type it into the search bar.
- Click on the Device Manager result to launch it.
This method is particularly useful if you have a microphone or voice control feature on your computer.
Method 3: Using the “Run” Command
Another way to open Device Manager is by using the “Run” command. Here’s how:
- Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
- Type “devmgmt.msc” into the dialog box and click OK.
- Device Manager should now open.
How to get to Device Manager without a keyboard?: To access Device Manager without a keyboard, use the Start Menu and Mouse, Cortana or the Search Bar, or the “Run” command.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I access Device Manager from the Control Panel?
Yes, you can access Device Manager from the Control Panel. To do this, open the Control Panel, click on “Hardware and Sound,” and then choose “Device Manager.”
Is there another way to open the Run dialog box?
Yes, apart from using the Windows key + R shortcut, you can also right-click on the Start button, select “Run,” and proceed as mentioned in Method 3.
Can I create a shortcut to Device Manager on my desktop?
Yes, right-click on an empty area of your desktop, select “New,” choose “Shortcut,” and enter “devmgmt.msc” as the location of the item. Click “Next,” name the shortcut, and click “Finish.” You can now access Device Manager with just one click on your desktop.
Are there any alternative tools to Device Manager?
Yes, there are alternative third-party software tools available that provide similar functionality to Device Manager. Some popular options include HWiNFO, AMD Radeon Settings, and Intel Driver & Support Assistant.
Can I access Device Manager via the Command Prompt?
Yes, you can open Device Manager from the Command Prompt by typing “start devmgmt.msc” and pressing Enter.
How do I access Device Manager using Windows PowerShell?
To access Device Manager using Windows PowerShell, type “devmgmt.msc” and press Enter.
Can I use the Windows Mobility Center to access Device Manager?
No, the Windows Mobility Center does not provide direct access to Device Manager.
Is there a way to access Device Manager through Task Manager?
No, Task Manager does not offer direct access to Device Manager.
Can I access Device Manager using Windows Explorer?
No, Windows Explorer does not provide direct access to Device Manager.
Is there a keyboard shortcut to open Device Manager?
Yes, the keyboard shortcut for accessing Device Manager directly is Windows key + X, followed by pressing M.
How can I access Device Manager in Safe Mode?
You can access Device Manager in Safe Mode by following the same methods mentioned earlier, such as using the Start Menu and Mouse, the Run command, or Cortana.
Can I access Device Manager through the Control Panel in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can access Device Manager through the Control Panel in Safe Mode. The steps are the same as accessing it in normal mode.
With these methods at your disposal, you can now access Device Manager without relying on a functional keyboard. Device Manager is essential for managing hardware devices, updating drivers, and diagnosing issues, so being able to access it is crucial for maintaining and troubleshooting your computer.