**How to get thorn on keyboard iPhone?**
Are you tired of not finding the thorn (þ) on your iPhone keyboard? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many iPhone users struggle to find this special character on their keyboards. But fear not, because in this article, we will show you exactly how to access and use the thorn character on your iPhone keyboard. Let’s get started!
First and foremost, it’s important to note that the thorn character is not included in the default iPhone keyboard. However, by following these simple steps, you will be able to easily type the thorn character without any hassle.
1. **Accessing the thorn character**
To access the thorn character on your iPhone, you need to enable the “English – International” keyboard layout. Here’s how you can do it:
– Go to your iPhone’s Settings.
– Scroll down and tap on “General.”
– Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
– Now, tap on “Keyboards.”
– Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
– Scroll down and select “English – International.”
2. **Switching to the English – International keyboard layout**
Once you have added the “English – International” keyboard to your iPhone, you can easily switch between keyboard layouts. Here’s how you can do it:
– When you’re typing, tap and hold the globe icon on your keyboard.
– A pop-up menu will appear, displaying all the available keyboards.
– Select “English – International” from the list.
3. **Locating the thorn character**
With the “English – International” keyboard layout enabled, you can now easily find the thorn character. Follow these steps to locate it:
– Open any app that allows you to type, such as Notes or Messages.
– Tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
– Tap and hold the letter “T” on your keyboard.
– A pop-up menu will appear, displaying different variations of the letter “T,” including the thorn character (þ).
– Slide your finger to the thorn character and release.
Now you can type the thorn character whenever you need it!
FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard layout without going to the Settings?
No, you need to go to the Settings to add and switch to the “English – International” keyboard layout.
2. Can I set the “English – International” keyboard as the default layout?
Yes, you can set the “English – International” keyboard as the default layout by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Edit. Then, drag the “English – International” keyboard to the top of the list.
3. Do I need an internet connection to use the thorn character?
No, you don’t need an internet connection to use the thorn character. It is available offline once you have enabled the “English – International” keyboard layout.
4. Can I use the thorn character in various apps and text fields?
Yes, once you have enabled the “English – International” keyboard layout, you can use the thorn character in any app that allows text input.
5. Are there any other special characters available with the “English – International” keyboard layout?
Yes, the “English – International” keyboard layout provides access to various other special characters, including diacritical marks, accent letters, and currency symbols.
6. Can I use the thorn character in different languages?
Yes, you can use the thorn character in multiple languages that utilize it, such as Icelandic, Old English, and Faroese.
7. Can I customize the appearance of the thorn character on my keyboard?
No, you cannot customize the appearance of the thorn character on your keyboard. It will follow the default keyboard style on your iPhone.
8. Does the thorn character have any specific functions or meanings?
The thorn character is primarily used in certain languages as a letter representing the “th” sound. It does not have any specific functions or meanings beyond that.
9. What if I don’t see the thorn character in the pop-up menu?
If you don’t see the thorn character in the pop-up menu, make sure you are using the “English – International” keyboard layout and holding down the letter “T” long enough for the menu to appear.
10. Can I add other keyboard layouts besides “English – International”?
Yes, you can add additional keyboard layouts by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard.
11. Is the process of accessing the thorn character the same on all iPhone models?
Yes, the process is the same on all iPhone models running the latest iOS software.
12. Can I use the thorn character in password fields?
Yes, you can use the thorn character in password fields, just like any other character on your keyboard.