How to Get the TM Symbol on Keyboard
If you often find yourself typing legal documents, trademarks, or copyright symbols on your computer, you might wonder how to conveniently access the TM symbol without having to copy and paste it every time. Fortunately, there are several easy ways to access the TM symbol on a keyboard, regardless of the operating system you are using. Let’s explore some efficient methods to help you quickly insert the TM symbol into your text.
How to get the TM symbol on keyboard?
To insert the TM symbol (™) on your keyboard, use one of the following methods:
1. Shortcut Key:
The easiest way to insert the TM symbol on both Windows and Mac keyboards is to use a simple keyboard shortcut. For Windows users, press and hold the Alt key, then type 0153 on the numeric keypad. Mac users can press the Option key and the number 2 simultaneously to insert the TM symbol.
2. Character Map (Windows):
If you don’t have a numeric keypad on your keyboard, you can use the Windows Character Map. Press the Windows key, type “Character Map” in the search box, and open the application. From there, find the TM symbol, click on it, then hit the “Copy” button. Finally, navigate to your desired document or location and press “Ctrl + V” to paste the TM symbol.
3. Emoji & Symbols (Mac):
For Mac users, you can also access the TM symbol through the Emoji & Symbols viewer. Click on the text field where you want to insert the TM symbol, then go to the Menu bar, click on Edit, and select Emoji & Symbols. In the popup window, search for “tm” in the search bar and click on the TM symbol to insert it into your text.
4. AutoCorrect (Word documents):
If you frequently work on Microsoft Word, you can set up an AutoCorrect option to have the TM symbol replace predefined text such as “tm.” Press the Windows key, type “Word Options,” open the application, navigate to the Proofing tab, and click on the “AutoCorrect Options” button. In the Replace box, type “tm,” and in the With box, insert the TM symbol (™). Click OK, and whenever you type “tm” in Word, it will automatically be replaced with the TM symbol.
5. Third-Party Keyboard Applications:
Another alternative is to install third-party keyboard applications that provide a wide range of symbol options, including the TM symbol. These applications allow you to easily access and insert various symbols without having to memorize complex shortcuts.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use the TM symbol without registering a trademark?
Yes, the TM symbol can be used without registering a trademark. It indicates that a person or company claims trademark rights to a particular phrase, symbol, or design.
2. Are there other symbols similar to the TM symbol?
Yes, other symbols similar to the TM symbol include the registered trademark symbol (®) and the copyright symbol (©). These symbols have different meanings and usage.
3. Can I use the TM symbol on my website?
Yes, you can use the TM symbol on your website to indicate that you claim trademark rights to a particular word, phrase, or logo.
4. How do I type the TM symbol on a mobile device?
On mobile devices, you can usually access the TM symbol by holding down the letter T on the keyboard and selecting the TM symbol from the pop-up menu.
5. Can I use the TM symbol on social media platforms?
Yes, you can use the TM symbol on social media platforms to indicate trademark rights. However, it is important to review each platform’s guidelines and terms of service related to the usage of trademark symbols.
6. How do I remove the TM symbol in a document?
To remove the TM symbol, simply delete or backspace over it as you would with regular text.
7. What is the difference between TM and R symbols?
The TM symbol (™) is used to claim common-law rights for an unregistered trademark, while the registered trademark symbol (®) is used for trademarks that have been officially registered with a government agency.
8. Can I use the TM symbol for a pending trademark application?
Yes, you can use the TM symbol for a pending trademark application. It alerts others that you have claimed rights to a particular mark, even though it is not yet fully registered.
9. What is the keyboard shortcut for the registered trademark symbol (®)?
Windows users can press and hold the Alt key, then type 0174 on the numeric keypad to insert the registered trademark symbol (®). Mac users can press Option + R.
10. How can I insert the copyright symbol (©) on a keyboard?
To insert the copyright symbol (©) on a Windows keyboard, press and hold the Alt key, and then type 0169 on the numeric keypad. Mac users can press Option + G.
11. Can I use the TM symbol with a product name?
Yes, you can use the TM symbol with a product name to indicate that you claim trademark rights to the name. However, it is recommended to consult with a legal professional to ensure proper usage and protection.
12. Can I use the TM symbol on printed materials?
Yes, you can use the TM symbol on printed materials such as brochures, labels, or packaging to notify others of your claimed trademark rights.