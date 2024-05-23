How to get the iPad keyboard back to normal?

Has your iPad keyboard suddenly changed or become abnormal? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many iPad users have encountered this issue and found themselves puzzled about how to revert the keyboard back to its normal state. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps you can follow to resolve this problem and restore your iPad keyboard back to normal.
The Solution: Resetting the Keyboard Settings
To restore your iPad keyboard to its normal functionality, you can try resetting the keyboard settings. Here’s how to do it:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, tap on “Reset.”
4. Select “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”
5. Enter your passcode if prompted, then confirm the reset action.
6. After resetting the keyboard dictionary, restart your iPad by pressing and holding the power button until the slide to power off slider appears. Slide it from left to right to turn off your iPad. Wait a few seconds, then press the power button again to turn it back on.
Voila! Your iPad keyboard should now be back to normal. If, however, the issue persists, don’t worry. There are a few more things you can try to troubleshoot the problem.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I fix my iPad keyboard when some keys are not working?
If certain keys on your iPad keyboard are not working, try the following troubleshooting steps: restart your iPad, ensure your software is up to date, and clean your screen and keyboard.
2. What if the keyboard layout has changed on my iPad?
In case you find that the keyboard layout has changed, you can try resetting the keyboard settings by following the steps mentioned earlier. This should restore the keyboard layout to its default setting.
3. My iPad keyboard is split in half. How can I fix it?
If you accidentally activated the split keyboard feature, simply pinch the keyboard back together using two fingers and swipe them together until the keyboard is back to its regular position.
4. How do I change the language of my iPad keyboard?
To change the language of your iPad keyboard, go to the Settings app, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Tap “Add New Keyboard” to add a new language and select it when needed.
5. What if auto-correction is not working on my iPad keyboard?
If auto-correction is not functioning, go to the Settings app, tap on “General,” then “Keyboard,” and ensure that the “Auto-Correction” option is turned on.
6. Can I customize my iPad keyboard?
While you cannot extensively customize the iPad keyboard, you can enable various settings such as auto-capitalization, spell check, and predictive text by going to the Settings app, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and modifying the options to your preference.
7. Why does my iPad keyboard disappear in certain apps?
Certain apps may have a full-screen mode or disable the keyboard. To bring back the keyboard in such cases, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the Control Center, and tap the keyboard icon located at the lower-right corner.
8. What should I do if my iPad keyboard is lagging?
If the keyboard is lagging, try restarting your iPad, as this can help resolve temporary software glitches that may be causing the lag.
9. How do I switch between the regular and numeric iPad keyboard?
To switch between the regular and numeric keyboard on your iPad, tap on the “123” key located at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard. This will toggle between numeric and alphabetic keyboards.
10. Can I use external keyboards with my iPad?
Yes, you can use external keyboards with your iPad. You can connect Bluetooth keyboards or use the Smart Connector to connect compatible external keyboards to enhance your typing experience.
11. My iPad keyboard is too sensitive. Can I adjust its sensitivity?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a sensitivity adjustment for the iPad keyboard. However, you can adjust the key repeat rate by going to the Settings app, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and modifying the “Key Repeat” and “Delay Until Repeat” settings.
12. What can I do if the iPad keyboard is frozen and unresponsive?
If the iPad keyboard is frozen and unresponsive, try restarting your iPad by pressing and holding the power button until the slide to power off slider appears. Slide it from left to right to turn off your iPad. Wait a few seconds, then press the power button again to turn it back on.
Remember, these troubleshooting steps will help you address most issues with your iPad keyboard and restore it back to normal. Enjoy typing comfortably on your iPad again!