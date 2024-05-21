With the increasing popularity of GIFs, it’s no wonder that iPhone users are eager to have a GIF keyboard readily available on their devices. Fortunately, there are several ways to achieve this, whether through built-in options or third-party apps. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to get the GIF keyboard on your iPhone, along with answering some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to get the GIF keyboard on iPhone?
To get the GIF keyboard on your iPhone, you have a couple of options to choose from. The easiest method is to use the built-in GIF keyboard available in some messaging apps. Here’s how to access it:
1. **Open a compatible messaging app.** Start by opening a messaging app that supports the GIF keyboard, such as iMessage, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger.
2. **Open the keyboard.** Tap on the text field to open the keyboard.
3. **Access the App Store icon.** Look for the App Store icon, usually located next to the text field. It looks like the letter “A” inside a blue square.
4. **Tap the “App Store” icon.** Tap on the App Store icon to open the app drawer, where you can find various keyboard extensions.
5. **Look for the GIF keyboard.** Swipe left or right through the app drawer until you locate the GIF keyboard. It is usually named “GIFs” or “Images.”
6. **Tap on the GIF keyboard.** Once you find the GIF keyboard, tap on it to open it.
7. **Choose and send a GIF.** Browse through the available GIFs or use the search bar to find a specific one. Once you find the GIF you want, tap on it to send it in the chat.
This method allows you to access the GIF keyboard on your iPhone without the need to install any third-party apps. However, keep in mind that not all messaging apps support this feature. If your preferred messaging app doesn’t have a built-in GIF keyboard, don’t worry! There are alternative solutions available.
FAQs:
1. Can I get the GIF keyboard on iPhone even if my messaging app doesn’t have a built-in one?
Yes, you can get the GIF keyboard on your iPhone even if your messaging app doesn’t provide a built-in option. You can achieve this by downloading a third-party keyboard app that specializes in GIFs, such as GIPHY, Tenor, or GIF Keyboard by Tenor.
2. How can I download a third-party GIF keyboard app?
Downloading a third-party GIF keyboard app is easy. Go to the App Store on your iPhone, search for the keyboard app of your choice, and tap on “Get” or the cloud icon to install it. After installation, follow the app’s instructions to enable the keyboard in your device’s settings.
3. How do I enable the third-party GIF keyboard on my iPhone?
To enable the third-party GIF keyboard, open your iPhone’s settings, navigate to “General,” and then choose “Keyboard.” From there, tap on “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.” Find and select the GIF keyboard app from the list, and grant any necessary permissions. You may now access the GIF keyboard from your device’s keyboard options.
4. Can I customize the GIF keyboard on my iPhone?
Yes, many GIF keyboard apps allow customization. You can often change the theme, add your own GIFs, or adjust settings according to your preferences. Explore the settings within the chosen GIF keyboard app to personalize it.
5. Are there any free GIF keyboard apps available for iPhone?
Yes, several GIF keyboard apps are available for free on the App Store. Some popular options include GIPHY, Tenor, and GIF Keyboard by Tenor. These apps provide a vast collection of GIFs without any cost.
6. Can I use GIFs from my camera roll with the GIF keyboard?
Yes, some GIF keyboard apps allow you to import GIFs from your camera roll or other media storage apps. Check the settings or instructions within your chosen GIF keyboard app to see if this feature is supported.
7. Can I use the GIF keyboard in all messaging apps on my iPhone?
The built-in GIF keyboard can usually be used in many messaging apps that support the App Store icon next to the text field. However, some third-party GIF keyboard apps may not be compatible with all messaging apps, so it’s essential to check each app’s compatibility before use.
8. Does using a GIF keyboard on my iPhone consume a lot of storage?
No, using a GIF keyboard on your iPhone does not consume a significant amount of storage. GIFs are generally small in size compared to other media files, so they won’t take up too much space on your device.
9. Can I send GIFs via email using the GIF keyboard on my iPhone?
Yes, if your email app supports the App Store icon, you can use the GIF keyboard to send GIFs via email in a similar way to using it in messaging apps.
10. Can I use the GIF keyboard on my iPhone to post GIFs on social media?
Yes, the GIF keyboard on your iPhone can be used to post GIFs on compatible social media platforms. Look for the App Store icon in the text field of the social media app and follow the same steps mentioned earlier to access the GIF keyboard.
11. Why can’t I see the GIF keyboard option in my messaging app?
If you can’t see the GIF keyboard option in your messaging app, it’s likely because either the app doesn’t support it or the feature is disabled. Make sure you are using a compatible messaging app and check its settings to enable the GIF keyboard, if available.
12. Can I uninstall the third-party GIF keyboard app after enabling it on my iPhone?
Yes, you can uninstall the third-party GIF keyboard app after enabling it on your iPhone. Once you’ve enabled the keyboard in your device’s settings, the app itself is no longer necessary for the keyboard to function properly.