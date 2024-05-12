How to get the emojis on keyboard?

Emojis have become an integral part of our online communication. From expressing emotions to adding a bit of fun to our messages, emojis play a significant role in conveying our thoughts. If you find yourself wondering how to get emojis on your keyboard, worry not! This article will guide you through the process.
How to Get Emojis on Keyboard: Step-by-Step Guide
If you want to add emojis to your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Enable Emoji Keyboard in Settings
To begin, go to your device’s settings menu and look for the “Keyboard” option. Tap on it, and then choose “Keyboards” or “Language & Input.” Select the keyboard app you are currently using. Then, enable the “Emoji” option from the list of available keyboards.
Step 2: Accessing Emojis via Keyboard
Once you have enabled the emoji keyboard, open any messaging app or text entry field and tap on the text input area to display the keyboard. Look for a small emoji icon, usually represented by a smiley face, among the keyboard buttons. Tap on this icon to access the emoji keyboard options.
Step 3: Choosing and Inserting Emojis
After tapping on the emoji icon, you will be presented with a wide variety of emojis to choose from. Depending on your device or keyboard app, you may find them organized into various categories, making it easier to locate the one you want. Scroll through the emojis, find the one that suits your message, and tap on it to insert it into your text.
Frequently Asked Questions about Getting Emojis on Keyboard
1. Can I get emojis on my keyboard without downloading any additional apps?
Yes, most modern smartphones come with built-in emoji keyboards that can be enabled in the device settings.
2. How do I enable the emoji keyboard on an iPhone?
Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard. Select “Emoji” from the list of available keyboards.
3. Can I customize the order of emojis on my keyboard?
The order of emojis on the keyboard is usually standardized, but some third-party keyboard apps may allow customization.
4. How do I access emojis on the keyboard using an Android device?
On Android devices, tap on the smiley face or globe icon located at the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of your keyboard to access emojis.
5. Are emojis available in all keyboard apps?
Most keyboard apps, including the built-in ones, offer emojis. However, there may be some older or less-popular apps that don’t provide this feature.
6. Can I search for specific emojis on the keyboard?
Some keyboards offer a search option, allowing you to find specific emojis by typing related keywords.
7. Are there different skin tone options for emojis?
Yes, many emojis, particularly those representing people or body parts, offer various skin tone options. On the emoji keyboard, you can often long-press an emoji to access different skin tone variations.
8. Can I add emojis to my keyboard on a Windows computer?
Yes, Windows computers also support emojis. You can access them by pressing the Windows key + the period (.) or semicolon (;) key together.
9. Are there regional variations in emoji keyboards?
Emojis are generally standardized across different regions, ensuring uniformity in their appearance. However, some emojis may have slight differences in design or interpretation.
10. Can I use emojis on social media platforms?
Absolutely! Emojis are widely supported on social media platforms, allowing you to use them in your posts, comments, and messages.
11. How do I access emojis on a Mac computer keyboard?
On a Mac, you can access emojis by pressing the Control + Command + Spacebar keys together. This will open the emoji picker.
12. Can I add custom emojis to the keyboard?
Most keyboards only provide a set of predefined emojis. However, you can use certain messaging apps or social media platforms that allow you to create and use custom emojis within their specific ecosystems.
Start Expressing Yourself with Emojis!
Now that you know how to get emojis on your keyboard, you can add a touch of fun and emotion to your messages. Remember to use emojis thoughtfully to enhance your communication and make it more enjoyable. So go ahead, follow the steps, and start expressing yourself in a whole new way!