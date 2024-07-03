How to get the clock screensaver on macbook?

One of the many customizable features on a MacBook is the screensaver. You can select from various options, including slideshows, mesmerizing visuals, or even a simple clock display. If you want to add a touch of elegance to your MacBook’s screensaver by including a clock, keep reading. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get the clock screensaver on your MacBook.
Setting up the Clock Screensaver on MacBook
To get the clock screensaver on your MacBook, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open System Preferences
Open the Apple menu on the top left corner of your screen and click on “System Preferences.”
Step 2: Choose the “Desktop & Screen Saver” Option
Within the System Preferences window, click on “Desktop & Screen Saver” to access the screensaver customization settings.
Step 3: Select the “Screen Saver” Tab
Within the “Desktop & Screen Saver” window, click on the “Screen Saver” tab, which will display a list of available screensaver options.
Step 4: Choose the “Fliqlo” Screensaver
Scroll through the list of screensaver options and look for “Fliqlo.” This screensaver mimics an old-fashioned flip clock and is a popular choice for those who want a clock screensaver on their MacBook.
Step 5: Customize Your Clock Screensaver
Click on the “Fliqlo” screensaver to select it, and you can customize various settings such as clock size, background color, and screen brightness. Experiment with these settings to find the perfect setup for your preferences.
Step 6: Set Time to Activate the Screensaver
Decide how long your MacBook should remain idle before the screensaver activates by adjusting the “Start after” option. You can select a specific amount of time or choose an external trigger, such as moving the mouse or pressing a key.
Step 7: Enjoy Your Clock Screensaver
Once you have chosen your preferred settings, close the System Preferences window, and your new clock screensaver will be activated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I change the appearance of the clock screensaver?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of the clock screensaver, such as the size of the digits, the background color, and more.
Q2: Are there other clock screensavers available besides Fliqlo?
Yes, besides Fliqlo, there are various other clock screensavers available online, allowing you to find one that suits your style.
Q3: Can I add a date display to the clock screensaver?
No, Fliqlo does not include a date display. If you want a screensaver that includes the date, you may have to explore third-party options.
Q4: How do I revert to the default screensaver?
If you want to switch back to the default screensaver, return to the “Screen Saver” tab in “Desktop & Screen Saver” preferences and select a different screensaver or choose “Ken Burns” to disable screensaver altogether.
Q5: Why is the screensaver not activating?
Ensure that you have set an appropriate “Start after” time or configured an external trigger, as described in Step 6.
Q6: Can I use a screensaver from a third-party website?
Yes, you can download and install screensavers from third-party websites. However, exercise caution while downloading and ensure the source is trustworthy.
Q7: How do I uninstall a screensaver?
To uninstall a screensaver, open Finder, click on “Go” in the top menu, select “Library,” navigate to “Screen Savers,” and move the unwanted screensaver to the Trash.
Q8: Can I have a different screensaver for each monitor?
Yes, you can set a different screensaver for each connected monitor by choosing the desired screensaver under the “Screen Saver Options” button for each monitor in “Desktop & Screen Saver” preferences.
Q9: Will the clock screensaver affect my MacBook’s performance?
No, the clock screensaver is designed to have a minimal impact on your MacBook’s performance.
Q10: Does the clock screensaver consume a lot of battery?
The clock screensaver has a simple design and should not significantly impact your MacBook’s battery life.
Q11: Can I adjust the position of the clock screensaver on my screen?
No, the position of the clock screensaver is fixed and cannot be adjusted.
Q12: Can I set the clock to display in a 24-hour format?
No, the clock screensaver only displays in a 12-hour format with AM and PM indication. There is no option to switch to a 24-hour format.