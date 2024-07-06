How to get switches out of keyboard?

Are you looking to replace the switches in your keyboard or simply clean them? Either way, removing switches from a keyboard can be a bit of a challenge. However, with a little patience and the right tools, you can successfully remove switches from your keyboard without causing any damage. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, so let’s get started!
Gather the Necessary Tools
Before diving into the process, it’s essential to have the following tools ready:
1. Keycap puller: This tool helps you remove the keycaps without causing any damage.
2. Soldering iron: If the switches are soldered onto the keyboard’s PCB, a soldering iron is required to desolder them.
3. Tweezers: Tweezers come in handy to grip and remove the switches.
4. Desoldering pump or solder wick: These tools are necessary if the switches are soldered onto the PCB.
5. Lubricant: If you plan on cleaning the switches, having a suitable lubricant is beneficial.
Step-by-Step Guide to Remove Switches
1. Disconnect and prepare the keyboard: First, disconnect the keyboard from your computer and remove any cables. Place a soft cloth under the keyboard to prevent scratching or damaging it.
2. Remove the keycaps: Use a keycap puller to gently lift off the keycaps. Start from one side of the keyboard and work your way across until all keycaps are removed.
3. Locate the switches: Once the keycaps are off, you will see the switches underneath. Switches are generally housed in a plastic plate or mounted on a PCB.
4. Desolder the switches (if necessary): If the switches are soldered onto the PCB, you will need to desolder them before removal. Heat up your soldering iron and carefully desolder each pin of the switch. Use a desoldering pump or solder wick to remove excess solder.
5. Remove the switches: If the switches are not soldered, you can skip the previous step. Using tweezers, gently pull the switches upwards and out of their housing. Be careful not to apply too much force to avoid damaging the PCB.
6. Clean or replace the switches: At this point, you can either clean the switches using a contact cleaner or replace them with new ones if desired.
7. Reassemble the keyboard: After cleaning or replacing the switches, it’s time to reassemble your keyboard. Place the switches back into their respective slots or solder them onto the PCB if necessary.
8. Replace the keycaps: Once the switches are secure, reattach the keycaps onto the switches by aligning them and gently pressing down.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I know if my switches are soldered or not?
To determine if your switches are soldered, check if each switch has metallic pins connecting it to the PCB. If so, they are likely soldered.
2. Can I remove switches without soldering?
Some keyboards have hot-swappable switches, which means you can remove them without soldering. Check if your keyboard supports hot-swapping.
3. Can I clean switches without removing them?
While it is possible to clean switches without removing them, disassembling the keyboard and cleaning the switches individually is more effective for thorough cleaning.
4. What lubricant should I use to clean switches?
Dedicated switch lubricants, such as Krytox or Tribosys, are commonly used for switch lubrication.
5. What can I use instead of a keycap puller?
If you don’t have a keycap puller, you can use a small flathead screwdriver or paperclip to gently pry off the keycaps.
6. Can I reuse the same switches after cleaning?
Yes, as long as the switches are still functioning properly after cleaning, you can reuse them.
7. How often should I clean my keyboard switches?
Regular cleaning of keyboard switches is recommended every few months, or as needed, to maintain optimal performance.
8. Are all keyboard switches removable?
No, not all keyboard switches are removable. Some keyboards have switches that are soldered directly onto the PCB and cannot be easily removed.
9. Can I replace the switches with different types?
Yes, you can replace the switches with different types, but it requires compatibility with your keyboard and may involve additional modifications.
10. Can I damage my keyboard while removing switches?
If you are cautious and follow the instructions carefully, the risk of damaging your keyboard is minimal. However, improper techniques or excessive force can potentially cause damage.
11. Is it easier to replace switches on a mechanical or membrane keyboard?
Replacing switches is generally easier on mechanical keyboards as they are designed for customization and often have hot-swappable options.
12. Should I seek professional help to remove switches from my keyboard?
If you are unfamiliar with the process or lack the necessary tools, seeking professional help from a keyboard technician is a good option to ensure the safety and integrity of your keyboard.