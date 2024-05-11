How to get SSD serial number in cmd?

If you’re looking to retrieve the serial number of your Solid State Drive (SSD) using the Command Prompt (CMD), you’re in the right place. There are several methods to accomplish this task, but in this article, we’ll focus on the command line approach. Follow the step-by-step guide below to find out the serial number of your SSD.
Step 1: Open the Command Prompt
To begin, you need to open the Command Prompt. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + R, typing “cmd” in the “Run” dialog box, and hitting Enter. Alternatively, you can search for “Command Prompt” in the Start menu and click on the app when it appears.
Step 2: Identify the Disk Number
Before getting the serial number, you first need to identify the disk number associated with your SSD. Enter the command `wmic diskdrive list brief` in the Command Prompt and press Enter. A list of all the disk drives connected to your system will be displayed. Locate the entry corresponding to your SSD and make note of the “DeviceID” or “Caption” value for future reference.
Step 3: Retrieve the SSD Serial Number
Now that you have identified the disk number, it’s time to retrieve the serial number. In the Command Prompt, type the command below, replacing `X` with the disk number of your SSD:
“`
wmic diskdrive where (index=X) get serialnumber
“`
Press Enter, and the Command Prompt will display the serial number associated with your SSD.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I find my SSD serial number in Windows settings?
No, Windows settings do not provide an option to view the SSD serial number directly. You need to use Command Prompt or other methods to extract this information.
2. Why would I need my SSD serial number?
The SSD serial number can be useful for various purposes, such as warranty registrations, troubleshooting, and identifying specific drives in a system with multiple SSDs.
3. Do I need administrative privileges to obtain the SSD serial number?
Yes, you need administrative privileges to access the required system information through Command Prompt.
4. Can I use PowerShell instead of Command Prompt to get the SSD serial number?
Certainly! You can use PowerShell with similar commands to retrieve the SSD serial number. The process is almost the same.
5. Is it possible to get the serial number of an SSD connected via USB?
Yes, you can retrieve the serial number of an externally connected SSD using the same Command Prompt method, whether it’s connected internally or via USB.
6. What if my SSD doesn’t have a serial number?
Although rare, some older or counterfeit SSDs might not have a serial number. In such cases, it is advisable to contact the manufacturer for further assistance.
7. Can I find the SSD serial number in Device Manager?
No, Device Manager does not display the SSD serial number. It provides device-specific information but not the serial number.
8. Is the SSD serial number the same as the model number?
No, the SSD serial number and the model number are different. The serial number is unique to each drive, while the model number represents a specific series or model of SSD.
9. Can I retrieve the SSD serial number using third-party software?
Yes, numerous third-party software tools are available that can extract the SSD serial number, offering additional features and functionalities beyond the Command Prompt method.
10. Can I get the SSD serial number from the BIOS?
Typically, the BIOS does not display the SSD serial number. However, some BIOS versions or system manufacturers may offer this feature, but it is not a universal standard.
11. Is it possible to change the SSD serial number?
No, the SSD serial number is a unique identifier embedded in the firmware of the drive itself and cannot be changed or modified by the user.
12. Can I use the same method to find the serial number of a hard disk drive (HDD)?
Yes, you can use the same method to retrieve the serial number of both SSDs and HDDs using the Command Prompt. Replace “diskdrive” with “disk” in the command to retrieve HDD serial numbers.
Now that you know how to retrieve the SSD serial number using CMD, you can easily access this vital information for various purposes. Remember, the serial number is unique to your drive and can be helpful in service and support interactions, making it an essential piece of information for any SSD owner.