How to get sound on ps5 with monitor?

With the release of the popular gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), many gamers are eagerly setting up their new devices. One common challenge that arises is figuring out how to get sound on the PS5 when using a monitor instead of a TV. If you find yourself in this situation, fret not! We’ve got you covered with easy solutions to ensure you enjoy quality gaming audio.
How to get sound on PS5 with a monitor?
To get sound on your PS5 while using a monitor, you can follow one of the following methods:
1. Using the monitor’s built-in speakers: Some monitors come equipped with built-in speakers. Check if your monitor has speakers by looking for audio-related ports or speakers icons. If it does, simply connect the PS5 to the monitor through an HDMI cable. The audio will automatically be routed through the monitor’s speakers.
2. Utilizing a headset: Connecting a headset directly to the PS5 controller is a popular choice among gamers. Plug your headset into the controller’s headphone jack and adjust the audio settings on the PS5 to output sound through the headphones. This method provides a more immersive gaming experience.
3. Using external speakers: If your monitor lacks built-in speakers and you prefer a more robust audio experience, consider connecting external speakers to your PS5. Connect the speakers to the audio output of your monitor using an appropriate audio cable. Then, adjust the audio settings on the PS5 to output sound through the speakers.
Now that we’ve tackled the primary question, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. Can I connect the PS5 directly to my monitor using an HDMI cable?
Absolutely! PS5 supports HDMI connectivity, allowing you to directly connect it to a monitor with an HDMI port.
2. What if my monitor doesn’t have an HDMI port?
If your monitor lacks an HDMI port, you can use an HDMI to DisplayPort adapter or an HDMI to DVI adapter, depending on the available ports on your monitor. Make sure to choose an adapter that supports audio conversion to ensure sound transmission.
3. Can I use an HDMI switch to connect multiple devices to my monitor?
Yes, utilizing an HDMI switch allows you to connect multiple devices, including the PS5, to a single HDMI port on your monitor. Ensure that the switch you choose supports audio transfer.
4. Do I need a specific kind of headset to connect to the PS5 controller?
No, you can use any compatible headset that has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. However, for full audio compatibility, consider using headsets that specifically support the PS5 or those with USB connectivity.
5. Can I use Bluetooth headphones with the PS5?
Unfortunately, as of now, the PS5 does not support Bluetooth audio. You would need to use a wired headset or utilize a USB adapter for wireless audio options.
6. How can I adjust the audio settings on the PS5?
On the PS5, navigate to the “Sound” settings in the console’s main menu. From there, you can adjust various audio options, including the output device, volume, and equalizer settings.
7. Can I use external speakers instead of headphones for in-game chats?
Yes, you can connect a USB microphone to the PS5 and use it in conjunction with external speakers. This allows you to engage in in-game chats while enjoying the audio through speakers.
8. What if my monitor has a headphone jack?
If your monitor has a headphone jack, you can connect your headset directly to it. Simply switch the audio output settings on the PS5 to route the sound through the monitor’s headphone jack.
9. Will I experience any audio latency when using a headset with the PS5?
The PS5’s controller has a built-in audio processor that minimizes audio latency when using any compatible headset. However, it’s essential to use high-quality headsets to ensure the best possible audio experience.
10. Do I need to change any audio settings on my monitor?
In most cases, you won’t need to change any audio settings on your monitor. However, if you encounter any issues, consult your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions.
11. Can I connect my PS5 to a monitor and TV simultaneously?
Yes, you can connect your PS5 to both a monitor and a TV using separate HDMI cables. This allows you to switch between them as desired without the need for constant cable swapping.
12. Is it possible to change audio settings for different games on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 offers advanced audio settings that can be fine-tuned for individual games. Explore the “Audio” settings section of a game to access and adjust specific in-game audio preferences.
Now armed with all the information you need, setting up your PS5 with a monitor and getting superb sound quality should be a breeze. Happy gaming!