Are you struggling to get sound on your computer monitor? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many computer users face this issue, but thankfully, it can be easily resolved. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get sound on your computer monitor and solve this common problem.
Step 1: Check your connections
Before we dive into troubleshooting, ensure that your computer and monitor are correctly connected. Make sure the HDMI or audio cables are securely plugged into the correct ports on both the computer and the monitor. Loose connections are often the culprit behind the lack of sound.
Step 2: Adjust sound settings on your computer
How to get sound on computer monitor?
To get sound on your computer monitor, follow these steps:
1. Right-click on the speaker icon located in the system tray.
2. Click on “Sounds” and select the “Playback” tab.
3. Look for your computer monitor among the listed devices.
4. Right-click on your monitor and choose “Set as Default Device.”
5. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes.
By setting your computer monitor as the default audio device, the sound will now be directed to it, allowing you to hear audio through your monitor’s speakers or connected headphones.
Step 3: Update audio drivers
If you’re still not hearing sound from your computer monitor, it’s possible that outdated or missing audio drivers are causing the problem. To update your audio drivers:
1. Press Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.”
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Sound, video, and game controllers” category.
3. Right-click on your audio device and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose the option to search automatically for updated driver software.
5. Wait for the update process to complete and restart your computer if prompted.
Updating your audio drivers can often resolve compatibility issues and enable sound on your computer monitor.
Step 4: Check audio settings on your monitor
Sometimes, audio settings on the monitor itself can interfere with sound output. Follow these steps to ensure the audio settings on your monitor are correctly configured:
1. Locate the physical buttons on your monitor.
2. Press the menu button and navigate to the audio settings.
3. Ensure that the volume is turned up and not muted.
4. If available, check other settings like audio source or audio output mode.
5. Adjust the settings as needed and save any changes made.
It’s important to consult your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions, as menus and options can vary.
Additional Troubleshooting FAQs:
1. Why is there no sound even after adjusting sound settings?
Ensure that the audio cable is not damaged and try connecting it to a different audio port or using a different cable.
2. My monitor has built-in speakers, but there’s still no sound. What should I do?
Check if the speakers are enabled within the monitor settings and verify that the volume is not set too low.
3. Can audio drivers affect sound on a computer monitor?
Yes, outdated or incompatible audio drivers can prevent sound from reaching your computer monitor. Updating or reinstalling the drivers may resolve the issue.
4. Why is audio playing through my computer’s speakers instead of the monitor?
Ensure that your monitor is set as the default audio output device in the sound settings. If necessary, disable other playback devices.
5. How do I test whether the audio is working on my computer monitor?
You can right-click on the speaker icon, select “Open Volume Mixer,” and play audio to see if the sound bars move in sync with the audio.
6. Can a faulty HDMI cable prevent audio from playing on the monitor?
Yes, a faulty HDMI cable can lead to audio issues. Try using a different HDMI cable to determine if the cable is the cause of the problem.
7. Is it possible to use external speakers with a computer monitor?
Yes, you can use external speakers with a computer monitor by connecting them to the audio output port on the monitor.
8. Why is there no sound when connecting a laptop to an external monitor?
Check the audio output settings on your laptop and ensure that it is set to output sound through the monitor instead of the laptop’s internal speakers.
9. Can a surge protector affect the audio on a computer monitor?
In rare cases, a faulty surge protector might interfere with the audio signal. Try connecting your monitor directly to a wall outlet to rule out this possibility.
10. What should I do if none of the above steps work?
If you have tried all the steps above and still have no sound on your computer monitor, consider contacting technical support for further assistance.
11. Does screen resolution impact sound on a computer monitor?
No, the screen resolution does not affect sound output. However, it may affect the visual quality of certain video or audio files.
12. Why does my monitor have an audio output if it doesn’t have built-in speakers?
Some monitors feature an audio output port to connect external speakers or headphones for sound output.