If you’ve recently purchased a brand new PS5 and you’re wondering how to get sound from it to your monitor, you’re in the right place. Connecting your PS5 to a monitor is a common choice for gamers who prefer the crispness and speed that monitors offer. However, unlike TVs, monitors often lack built-in speakers, making it necessary to find alternative methods for audio output. In this article, we will explore different ways to get sound from your PS5 to your monitor and ensure an immersive gaming experience.
How to Get Sound from PS5 to Monitor?
**To get sound from your PS5 to your monitor, follow these steps:**
1. **Check Audio Output Options:** First, ensure that your PS5 audio output settings are correctly configured. From the PS5 home screen, go to “Settings” > “Sound” > “Audio Output” and select your desired audio device.
2. **Use HDMI Connection:** Connect your PS5 to your monitor using an HDMI cable. Since most monitors lack speakers, this step alone won’t provide sound.
3. **Check Monitor Audio Capability:** Verify if your monitor has built-in speakers or an audio output jack. If it does, you can connect your headphones or speakers directly to the monitor. If not, proceed to the next steps.
4. **HDMI to Audio Extractor:** Purchase an HDMI to audio extractor, which allows you to extract audio from the HDMI signal. Connect one end of the HDMI cable to your PS5 and the other end to the HDMI input on the audio extractor. Then, connect the audio extractor to your monitor using an HDMI cable.
5. **Audio Output from Extractor:** Depending on your audio extractor model, it may feature various audio output options such as 3.5mm jack, RCA, or optical output. Connect the appropriate audio cable from the extractor to your desired audio output device, such as headphones, speakers, or soundbar.
6. **Adjust Settings & Test:** Once everything is connected, ensure that your monitor’s audio input is set to the correct source. Adjust the volume levels on both the console and audio output device to your preference. Finally, test the audio output by playing a game or video on your PS5.
**Frequently Asked Questions:**
1. Can I connect headphones directly to my monitor?
Yes, if your monitor has a headphone jack or an audio output, you can connect your headphones directly to it.
2. My monitor doesn’t have built-in speakers or an audio output. What can I do?
In this case, you can use an HDMI to audio extractor to separate the audio signal from the HDMI connection and send it to your desired audio output device.
3. Can I use a Bluetooth speaker with my PS5 and monitor?
While the PS5 doesn’t have built-in Bluetooth capabilities, you can use a Bluetooth transmitter connected to the audio output device to transmit audio wirelessly to a compatible Bluetooth speaker.
4. How do I change the audio output settings on my PS5?
Go to the PS5 home screen, select “Settings,” then navigate to “Sound” and “Audio Output.” From there, you can choose the audio device you prefer.
5. Do I need to adjust any settings on my monitor?
Generally, you won’t need to make any specific changes to your monitor’s settings unless it has various audio inputs. In that case, ensure the audio input is set to the correct source.
6. Is there an alternative to using an HDMI to audio extractor?
If your monitor has DisplayPort or DVI inputs, you can use a DisplayPort or DVI to HDMI adapter, respectively, alongside an HDMI to audio extractor.
7. Can I connect my PS5 to a PC monitor?
Yes, you can connect your PS5 to a PC monitor using an HDMI cable. Follow the steps mentioned earlier to get sound from your PS5 to the PC monitor.
8. What if my monitor has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs?
If your monitor has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, you can choose either one to connect your PS5. Make sure you have the necessary cables or adapters for the selected input.
9. Is an HDMI to audio extractor the same as an HDMI switch?
No, an HDMI to audio extractor is different from an HDMI switch. An audio extractor separates the audio signal from the HDMI signal, while an HDMI switch allows you to connect multiple HDMI devices to a single HDMI input on your monitor.
10. Will using an audio extractor impact audio quality?
Using a high-quality audio extractor should not noticeably impact audio quality. However, it’s recommended to choose a reputable brand for the best results.
11. Can I connect my PS5 to external speakers or a sound system?
Yes, you can connect your PS5 directly to external speakers or a sound system using the appropriate audio cables. Refer to your speaker or sound system’s manual for instructions on connecting external devices.
12. What other audio options do I have if I don’t want to use an audio extractor?
If you don’t want to use an audio extractor, you can connect your PS5 to a separate audio device, such as a soundbar or AV receiver, using an HDMI cable or an optical cable if supported by your audio device.