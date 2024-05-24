How to get serial number of monitor?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to retrieve the serial number of your monitor? Whether it’s for warranty purposes, technical support, or simply keeping track of your devices, knowing how to find this information can be quite useful. In this article, we will explore various methods to get the serial number of your monitor, and also address some related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
How to get the serial number of the monitor?
The process of finding the serial number of your monitor may vary depending on the operating system you are using. Here are a few methods to retrieve the serial number:
1. **Check the back of your monitor:** The serial number is often printed on a sticker located at the back of your monitor. Look for a label that explicitly states “Serial Number” or “S/N,” and you should be able to find it easily.
2. **Access the monitor settings:** On some monitors, you can find the serial number directly within the monitor settings. To access these settings, use the buttons or touch controls on the front of your monitor and navigate through the menus until you find the serial number information.
3. **Check the original packaging:** If you have kept the box in which your monitor came, the serial number is usually printed on the box itself. Look for a label or sticker that has the necessary information.
4. **Use the Windows System Information tool:** If you are using Windows, you can also retrieve the monitor’s serial number through the System Information tool. Press the Windows key + R, type “msinfo32,” and hit Enter. In the System Information window, go to Components > Display, and you’ll find the serial number under “PNP Device ID.”
5. **Utilize the command prompt:** Another method for Windows users is to use the command prompt. Press the Windows key + R, type “cmd,” and press Enter. In the command prompt window, type “wmic /namespace:\rootwmi path WmiMonitorID get /value” and press Enter. You should see a series of alphanumeric characters, and the serial number will be included within those.
Now, let’s explore some related FAQs:
FAQs:
1. **How can I find the serial number of a monitor on a Mac?**
On a Mac, you can find the serial number of the monitor by going to the Apple menu > About This Mac > System Report > Graphics/Displays. The serial number will be listed next to the display model.
2. **Is the serial number of a monitor the same as the model number?**
No, the serial number and model number are different. The model number refers to the specific model of the monitor, while the serial number is a unique identifier assigned to each individual monitor.
3. **Can I find the serial number of my monitor through the device manager?**
Unfortunately, the Device Manager in Windows does not display the serial number of your monitor. You’ll have to use other methods mentioned above.
4. **Are there any software tools available to retrieve the serial number of a monitor?**
Yes, there are various third-party software tools available that can help you retrieve the serial number of your monitor. Examples include “Belarc Advisor” and “HWiNFO.”
5. **Can I find the serial number of my monitor through the manufacturer’s website?**
In some cases, you might be able to find the serial number of your monitor by logging into the manufacturer’s website and checking your account or registered products section. However, this may vary depending on the manufacturer.
6. **Is the serial number of a monitor required for warranty claims?**
Yes, the serial number is often necessary for warranty claims as it helps the manufacturer identify the specific product and its warranty status.
7. **Can I find the serial number of my monitor in the Windows registry?**
While it is not recommended for inexperienced users, technically, the Windows registry contains information about your monitor, including the serial number. However, modifying the registry can be risky, so proceed with caution.
8. **Are there any mobile apps that can retrieve the serial number of a monitor?**
There are no specific mobile apps dedicated solely to retrieving monitor serial numbers. The methods mentioned earlier in this article generally apply to desktop or laptop computers.
9. **Can I find the serial number of an older monitor without power or connectivity?**
Unfortunately, if your monitor doesn’t have power or connectivity, it becomes challenging to retrieve the serial number. In such cases, you may need to check the monitor itself, original packaging, or any records you have relating to the purchase.
10. **Do all monitors have a serial number?**
Yes, all monitors come with a unique serial number. However, the placement of this serial number may vary depending on the manufacturer and model.
11. **Is the serial number of a monitor encrypted?**
No, the serial number of a monitor is not encrypted. It is a straightforward alphanumeric code assigned by the manufacturer.
12. **Can I use the serial number of my monitor to track it if stolen?**
While the serial number itself may not aid in tracking a stolen monitor directly, providing the serial number to the authorities or insurance company can potentially help in identifying the device if recovered.
Now armed with these methods and answers to frequently asked questions, you are better equipped to retrieve the serial number of your monitor. Remember, knowing your monitor’s serial number can be particularly valuable for warranty claims, troubleshooting, and general record-keeping.