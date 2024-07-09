How to get serial number of cpu?

How to Get the Serial Number of CPU?
The serial number of a CPU, also known as the processor ID, is a unique identifier for the central processing unit of your computer. It can be useful for warranty purposes, troubleshooting, or simply for keeping track of your hardware components. Here are some ways you can find the serial number of your CPU:
1. How to Find the CPU Serial Number in Windows?
In Windows, you can easily find the CPU serial number by opening the Command Prompt and typing “wmic bios get processorid”.
2. How to Find the CPU Serial Number in MacOS?
On a Mac, you can find the CPU serial number by going to the Apple menu, selecting “About This Mac”, clicking on “System Report”, and then looking for the serial number under “Hardware Overview”.
3. How to Find the CPU Serial Number in Linux?
In Linux, you can find the CPU serial number by using the command “dmidecode -t processor”.
4. Can I Find the CPU Serial Number in the BIOS?
Yes, you can often find the CPU serial number in the BIOS settings of your computer. Simply restart your computer and access the BIOS menu to locate the serial number.
5. Is the CPU Serial Number the Same as the Model Number?
No, the CPU serial number is a unique identifier for each processor, while the model number refers to the specific type or version of the CPU.
6. Why Would I Need to Know the CPU Serial Number?
Knowing the CPU serial number can be helpful for warranty claims, software installations that require hardware verification, or for identification purposes in case of theft.
7. Can I Change the CPU Serial Number?
No, the CPU serial number is hardcoded into the processor during manufacturing and cannot be changed or altered.
8. Will Finding the CPU Serial Number Void My Warranty?
No, finding and noting down the CPU serial number for your personal records will not void your warranty. It can actually be beneficial for warranty claims.
9. Can I Check the CPU Serial Number Online?
No, the CPU serial number is a hardware-specific identifier that is not publicly accessible online. You will need to check it on your own computer.
10. What If I Cannot Find the CPU Serial Number?
If you are having trouble finding the CPU serial number, you can contact the manufacturer of your computer or CPU for assistance.
11. Can I Use the CPU Serial Number to Identify the Generation of the Processor?
No, the CPU serial number does not indicate the generation or model of the processor. It is simply a unique identifier for that specific CPU.
12. Is the CPU Serial Number the Same as the Product Key?
No, the CPU serial number is different from the product key. The product key is typically used for software activation, while the CPU serial number is a hardware-specific identifier.