Whether you need to claim warranty service, locate your lost laptop, or simply keep a record of your device, knowing how to find the serial number of your laptop is essential. The serial number serves as a unique identifier that distinguishes your laptop from others and provides valuable information about its manufacturing details. In this article, we will present various methods to help you easily retrieve the serial number for your laptop.
How to Get Serial Number for Laptop?
The most common and straightforward method to obtain the serial number for your laptop is to check the device itself. Usually, laptop manufacturers place a sticker on the bottom of the device or within the battery compartment that displays the serial number. The sticker may also include other important details such as the model number, production date, and specifications. So, start by flipping your laptop over and carefully inspecting the bottom area or removing the battery to locate the serial number sticker.
If, however, you are unable to find the serial number through physical inspection, you can still retrieve it using other methods detailed below.
Alternative Methods to Find the Serial Number:
1. Check the laptop packaging:
Sometimes, laptop manufacturers print the serial number on the original packaging. Check the box or any accompanying documents for the serial number.
2. Access the BIOS/UEFI settings:
Restart your laptop and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing the designated key during startup. The serial number might be displayed within these settings.
3. Utilize the Command Prompt:
Open the Command Prompt on your laptop and type the command “wmic bios get serialnumber” (without quotes). Press Enter, and the serial number associated with your laptop will be shown.
4. Use the PowerShell:
Similarly, open PowerShell and type the command “wmic bios get serialnumber” (without quotes) and hit Enter to retrieve the serial number.
5. Check the system information:
On Windows, you can access the System Information tool by pressing the Windows key + R, typing “msinfo32,” and hitting Enter. The Serial Number will be listed under the System Summary section.
6. Explore the manufacturer’s website:
Visit the website of your laptop manufacturer and navigate to the Support or Download section. Often, manufacturers provide tools or guides that help you find the serial number for your specific laptop model.
7. Consult the user manual:
If you still have the user manual that came with your laptop, take a look at the contents or index to find information on locating the serial number.
8. Contact customer support:
When all else fails, reaching out to the customer support of your laptop manufacturer can provide immediate assistance in retrieving the serial number.
9. Check the purchase invoice or receipt:
If you have the purchase invoice or receipt for your laptop, the serial number might be listed along with other essential details.
10. Use third-party software:
There are various third-party software available that can scan your laptop and retrieve the serial number. Research and choose a reliable tool compatible with your operating system.
11. Use the Windows Registry:
Open the Windows Registry Editor by pressing Windows key + R, typing “regedit,” and hitting Enter. Navigate to the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersion. Look for the key named “DigitalProductId” and locate the serial number.
12. Check the laptop’s original invoice:
If you received an original invoice during the purchase of your laptop, the serial number is commonly mentioned on it.
Now armed with these methods, you can easily find the serial number for your laptop, facilitating any future requirements such as warranty claims or technical support. Remember, the serial number is crucial for identifying your laptop uniquely, so it’s essential to store it in a safe place for reference whenever needed.
In conclusion, locating the serial number for your laptop doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With the aforementioned methods at your disposal, you can find the serial number quickly and effortlessly.