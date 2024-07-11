How to get screen keyboard on mac?

Introduction
The on-screen keyboard, also known as the virtual keyboard, is a useful tool that allows users to input text and commands on their Mac computers without using a physical keyboard. This feature can be especially handy for those who have mobility or accessibility issues. If you’re wondering how to get the on-screen keyboard on Mac, keep reading to find out.
The Solution
The on-screen keyboard can be accessed on your Mac by following these simple steps:
1. Click on the Apple menu () in the top-left corner of your screen.
2. Select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. On the Keyboard tab, check the box next to “Show Keyboard, Emoji & Symbol viewers in menu bar.”
5. Close the System Preferences window.
6. Now, you should see a new icon in the top-right corner of your screen, which looks like a keyboard. Click on it.
7. From the dropdown menu, select “Show Keyboard Viewer.”
The on-screen keyboard will now appear on your screen, allowing you to use the virtual keys for typing and navigating.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is the on-screen keyboard available on all Mac models?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard is a built-in feature and is available on all Mac models.
2. Can I resize the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
No, the size of the on-screen keyboard is fixed and cannot be resized.
3. Can I use the on-screen keyboard with a physical keyboard connected to my Mac?
Yes, you can use the on-screen keyboard even if you have a physical keyboard connected to your Mac.
4. How can I move the on-screen keyboard to a different location on my screen?
Unfortunately, you cannot move the on-screen keyboard to a different location. It will always appear at the bottom of your screen.
5. Can I change the layout of the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can change the layout of the on-screen keyboard by selecting a different keyboard layout in the “Input Sources” section of the “Keyboard” preferences.
6. Is the on-screen keyboard available in different languages?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard supports multiple languages. You can switch between different languages using the language input selector on the keyboard.
7. Can I use the on-screen keyboard to control my Mac?
Yes, you can use the on-screen keyboard to control your Mac. It provides access to all the functions and commands that a physical keyboard offers.
8. How do I hide the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
To hide the on-screen keyboard, click on the keyboard icon in the top-right corner of your screen and select “Hide Keyboard Viewer” from the dropdown menu.
9. Can I customize the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
No, the on-screen keyboard cannot be customized. Its layout and appearance are fixed.
10. Does the on-screen keyboard support keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard supports keyboard shortcuts. You can use them in the same way as you would with a physical keyboard.
11. Can I use the on-screen keyboard in full-screen applications?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard can be used in full-screen applications. It will appear as an overlay on top of the application window.
12. How can I close the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
To close the on-screen keyboard, click on the keyboard icon in the top-right corner of your screen and select “Close Keyboard Viewer” from the dropdown menu.
Conclusion
The on-screen keyboard is a useful feature on Mac that provides an alternative way of typing and accessing commands for users who cannot use a physical keyboard. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily get the on-screen keyboard on your Mac and start using it. Enjoy the convenience and accessibility it offers!