**How to get rid of the keyboard on Chromebook?**
If you are using a Chromebook and want to temporarily hide your on-screen keyboard, there is a simple solution. By following a few steps, you can easily minimize or get rid of the keyboard, freeing up valuable screen space for other tasks.
To get rid of the keyboard on Chromebook, follow these steps:
1. **Open the settings menu**: Click on the time display in the bottom right corner of the screen, then select the gear icon to access the Chromebook settings.
2. **Navigate to accessibility settings**: Scroll down, and on the left-hand menu, click on the “Accessibility” option.
3. **Find the on-screen keyboard option**: In the Accessibility menu, locate the “Manage accessibility features” section. From there, select “Keyboard.”
4. **Locate the on-screen keyboard toggle**: In the Keyboard settings menu, you will find an option labeled “Show Accessibility Options in the System Tray.” Enable this option by sliding the toggle to the right.
5. **Access the on-screen keyboard**: Once enabled, you will see a keyboard icon in your system tray, usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click on the keyboard icon, and the on-screen keyboard will appear.
6. **Toggle the on-screen keyboard**: To get rid of the on-screen keyboard, simply click on the keyboard icon in the system tray again. This will hide the keyboard from view.
By following these steps, you can easily get rid of the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook when you don’t need it, allowing you to make better use of your screen space.
FAQs about getting rid of the keyboard on Chromebook:
1. **Can I permanently remove the keyboard from my Chromebook?**
No, you can only temporarily hide the on-screen keyboard. The physical keyboard will always be present on your Chromebook.
2. **Do I need to restart my Chromebook to hide the keyboard?**
No, you don’t need to restart your Chromebook. Hiding the keyboard can be done with a simple click of a button.
3. **Can I customize the shortcut to hide the on-screen keyboard?**
No, the ability to hide the on-screen keyboard is a built-in feature of Chromebook and cannot be customized.
4. **Will I lose any functionality by hiding the on-screen keyboard?**
Hiding the on-screen keyboard will not affect the functionality of your Chromebook. You can still use an external physical keyboard if needed.
5. **How can I bring back the on-screen keyboard?**
To bring back the on-screen keyboard, simply click on the keyboard icon in the system tray again.
6. **Can I use keyboard shortcuts to hide the on-screen keyboard?**
There are no specific keyboard shortcuts to hide the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook.
7. **Will hiding the on-screen keyboard impact the touchscreen functionality?**
Hiding the on-screen keyboard will not impact the touchscreen functionality of your Chromebook. You can still use touch interactions as usual.
8. **Can I resize the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook?**
No, the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook cannot be resized. It has a fixed size.
9. **Can I change the language of the on-screen keyboard?**
Yes, you can change the language of the on-screen keyboard by adjusting the language settings on your Chromebook.
10. **Is there a way to hide the keyboard automatically when using an external physical keyboard?**
No, the on-screen keyboard will not hide automatically when using an external physical keyboard. You will have to manually hide it using the steps mentioned above.
11. **Can I customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard on Chromebook?**
No, the appearance of the on-screen keyboard cannot be customized on a Chromebook.
12. **Will hiding the keyboard improve the performance of my Chromebook?**
While hiding the on-screen keyboard may slightly free up screen space, it will not significantly impact the performance of your Chromebook. The impact on performance is minimal.