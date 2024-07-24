How to get rid of split screen keyboard on ipad?

If you have ever used an iPad for typing, you may have encountered the split screen keyboard. While some users find it convenient to have a split keyboard for easier thumb typing, others may find it distracting or cumbersome. If you fall into the latter category and are wondering how to get rid of the split screen keyboard on your iPad, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will explore several methods that allow you to reclaim your full-screen keyboard experience.
Method 1: Merge the Split Keyboard
The simplest way to get rid of the split screen keyboard is to merge it back into a single full-screen keyboard. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open any app that requires keyboard input.
2. Tap and hold the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the keyboard.
3. When the pop-up menu appears, select “Merge.”
The split screen keyboard will now be merged back into a single unit, regaining full-screen functionality.
Method 2: Disable Split Keyboard from Settings
If you prefer to disable the split keyboard feature entirely, you can do so from the settings. Here are the steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPad.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the “General” settings, select “Keyboard.”
4. Toggle off the “Split Keyboard” option.
Once disabled, the split screen keyboard will no longer appear on your iPad, and you will have a single, full-screen keyboard by default.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Why is my iPad keyboard split in the first place?
A1: The split screen keyboard is an intentional iPad feature designed to make typing easier for users who prefer thumb typing or have larger iPads.
Q2: How can I switch between the split keyboard and full-screen keyboard?
A2: You can switch between the split keyboard and full-screen keyboard by tapping and holding the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the keyboard, then selecting the desired option.
Q3: My split keyboard accidentally disappeared, how can I bring it back?
A3: To bring back the split keyboard, tap and hold the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the keyboard, then select “Split.”
Q4: Can I customize the split keyboard?
A4: Unfortunately, you cannot customize the split keyboard on the iPad. However, you can adjust the position of the split by tapping and dragging the keyboard icon.
Q5: Do these methods work for all iPad models?
A5: Yes, these methods work on all iPad models running iOS 11 or later.
Q6: Is there an alternative keyboard option I can use?
A6: While Apple does not provide alternative keyboard layouts, you can explore third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store.
Q7: Can I disable the split keyboard only for specific apps?
A7: No, the split keyboard can only be disabled or enabled system-wide and will apply to all apps on your iPad.
Q8: Will disabling the split keyboard affect other features?
A8: No, disabling the split keyboard does not affect any other features or functionalities of your iPad.
Q9: How do I know if the split keyboard is disabled?
A9: If the split keyboard is disabled, it will no longer appear on your iPad, and you will have a single full-screen keyboard by default.
Q10: Can I use a third-party app to get rid of the split keyboard?
A10: A third-party app is not necessary to get rid of the split keyboard, as the methods mentioned above can be used without any additional apps.
Q11: Does disabling the split keyboard improve typing speed?
A11: Disabling the split keyboard itself does not directly affect typing speed. However, some users may find it more comfortable and easier to type on a full-screen keyboard.
Q12: Are there any downsides to merging the split keyboard?
A12: Merging the split keyboard does not have any significant downsides. It can help eliminate accidental keystrokes and provide a more conventional typing experience.
Now that you know how to reclaim your full-screen keyboard experience on the iPad, you can enjoy a seamless typing experience without any distractions. Choose the method that best suits your preference and needs, and make your iPad keyboard as comfortable as possible.