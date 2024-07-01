How to Get Rid of Splendid Demo on ASUS Monitor
Are you using an ASUS monitor and experiencing an unwelcome intrusion of the splendid demo feature? This common issue can be frustrating, but fortunately, there are several ways to remove the splendid demo and regain full control of your monitor’s settings. In this article, we will guide you through the process to get rid of splendid demo on your ASUS monitor effectively.
How to get rid of splendid demo on ASUS monitor?
To remove the splendid demo on your ASUS monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the Menu button on your monitor to open the OSD (On-Screen Display) menu.
2. Navigate to the System Setup section using the arrow keys on your monitor.
3. Look for an option called “Splendid Demo” or “Splendid Demo Mode” in the System Setup menu.
4. Once you find it, select the option and choose “Off” or “Disable” to disable the splendid demo.
5. Press the Exit button on your monitor to exit the OSD menu.
By following these steps, you should be able to turn off the splendid demo mode on your ASUS monitor and enjoy a distraction-free display.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. What is the splendid demo on an ASUS monitor?
The splendid demo is a feature on ASUS monitors that displays various visual effects and preset image modes to showcase the monitor’s capabilities.
2. Why is the splendid demo mode enabled by default?
ASUS includes the splendid demo mode by default to showcase the monitor’s vivid and vibrant image quality to potential buyers.
3. Can I remove the splendid demo permanently?
Yes, by following the steps mentioned above, you can disable the splendid demo mode permanently on your ASUS monitor.
4. Can I enable the splendid demo mode again if I change my mind?
Yes, you can always go back to the OSD menu and enable the splendid demo mode on your ASUS monitor if you wish to do so in the future.
5. Can I adjust the settings of the splendid demo mode?
No, the splendid demo mode does not offer customization options. It is a preset mode that cannot be modified.
6. Will disabling the splendid demo mode affect the overall performance of my ASUS monitor?
No, disabling the splendid demo mode will not impact the performance or functionality of your ASUS monitor. It merely removes the visuals associated with the feature.
7. Can I remove the splendid demo mode through software or drivers?
No, the splendid demo mode can only be disabled through the OSD menu on your ASUS monitor. It cannot be removed or disabled through software or drivers.
8. I don’t have a “System Setup” option in my OSD menu. What should I do?
Different ASUS monitor models may have slightly different menus. In case you can’t locate the “System Setup” option in your OSD menu, refer to your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions.
9. Can I disable the splendid demo mode using the monitor’s remote control?
In most cases, the OSD menu options, including splendid demo settings, can only be accessed and modified using the physical buttons on the monitor itself.
10. Does each ASUS monitor have a splendid demo feature?
Not all ASUS monitors have the splendid demo feature. It may vary depending on the specific model and series.
11. Can the splendid demo mode be removed permanently on all ASUS monitor models?
Yes, the ability to disable the splendid demo mode should be available on all ASUS monitor models, although the steps may slightly differ based on the model.
12. Are there any alternatives to the splendid demo mode for showcasing image quality?
Instead of using the splendid demo mode, you can utilize calibration tools and professional software to showcase the image quality of your ASUS monitor. These methods offer greater flexibility and control over the display settings.
In conclusion, the splendid demo mode on ASUS monitors can be easily removed by following the straightforward steps in the OSD menu. By disabling this feature, you can enjoy a distraction-free experience and customize your display settings according to your preferences. Remember that ASUS monitors may differ slightly, so refer to your user manual for any specific instructions related to your model.