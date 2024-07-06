If you own an iPad and find the floating keyboard feature annoying or distracting, you are not alone. Many users often wonder how to get rid of the floating keyboard and return to the normal, fixed keyboard layout. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can follow to disable the floating keyboard on your iPad. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to some frequently asked questions regarding this issue.
How to Get Rid of Floating Keyboard on iPad?
To get rid of the floating keyboard on your iPad, follow these steps:
1. Start by opening any app where you can use the keyboard, such as Notes or Messages.
2. Tap on the keyboard icon at the bottom right corner of the keyboard. This will reveal additional keyboard options.
3. From the options that appear, select “Dock.” This will dock the keyboard back to its regular position at the bottom of the screen.
By following these steps, you can easily disable the floating keyboard and switch back to the standard docked keyboard layout on your iPad.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. How do I enable the floating keyboard on my iPad?
To enable the floating keyboard on your iPad, simply pinch the keyboard with two fingers and drag it towards the middle of the screen. This will activate the floating keyboard mode.
2. Is the floating keyboard available on all iPad models?
Yes, the floating keyboard feature is available on iPads running on iOS 13 or later versions.
3. Can I adjust the size of the floating keyboard?
No, currently, you cannot adjust the size of the floating keyboard. It is primarily designed to provide more flexibility in typing by allowing you to move it to a different location on the screen.
4. How do I disable the floating keyboard permanently?
There is no direct method to disable the floating keyboard permanently. However, by following the earlier mentioned steps, you can quickly switch back and forth between the floating and docked keyboard modes.
5. Can I move the floating keyboard around on the screen?
Yes, you can easily move the floating keyboard around by dragging it to a different location on the screen. This feature is especially useful when you want to reposition the keyboard for better accessibility.
6. Is the floating keyboard available in landscape mode?
Yes, the floating keyboard is available in both portrait and landscape mode, providing you with flexibility in choosing the orientation that suits you best.
7. Why is the floating keyboard useful?
The floating keyboard is useful because it allows you to type with one hand by positioning the keyboard wherever you find it convenient on the screen. It can enhance your typing experience, especially on larger iPad models.
8. Can I switch between the floating and docked keyboards without going into settings?
Yes, you can easily switch between the floating and docked keyboards by using the keyboard icon at the bottom right corner of the keyboard.
9. Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard with the floating keyboard?
Yes, you can still use a Bluetooth keyboard even when the floating keyboard is enabled. The floating keyboard will adjust itself to accommodate the presence of a physical keyboard.
10. How do I close the floating keyboard temporarily?
To close the floating keyboard temporarily, swipe it down from the top of the screen. It will minimize to the bottom, and you can tap on it to bring it back up when needed.
11. Can I customize the appearance of the floating keyboard?
No, currently, there are no customization options available for the floating keyboard. It retains the default appearance of the docked keyboard.
12. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect any other features?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not affect any other features or functionalities on your iPad. It simply returns the keyboard to its fixed position at the bottom of the screen.
Now that you know how to disable the floating keyboard on your iPad, you can enjoy a more traditional typing experience. Whether you prefer the floating keyboard or the standard docked layout, the choice is yours.