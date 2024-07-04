**How to get rid of floating keyboard on iPad Pro?**
The floating keyboard is a useful feature on the iPad Pro that allows for easier typing with one hand. However, it can be distracting or unwanted at times. If you’re wondering how to get rid of the floating keyboard on your iPad Pro, you’re in the right place. Here, we will guide you through a few simple steps to disable this feature and go back to the regular keyboard layout.
1. Can I temporarily hide the floating keyboard?
Yes, you can. To hide the floating keyboard, simply swipe it down towards the bottom edge of the screen.
2. How can I completely disable the floating keyboard?
To completely disable the floating keyboard, go to the Settings app on your iPad Pro.
3. Where can I find the keyboard settings?
In the Settings app, scroll down and tap on “General.”
4. What should I do next?
In the General settings, tap on “Keyboard.”
5. Is there an option to turn off the floating keyboard?
Yes, there is. Under the Keyboard settings, toggle off the “Floating Keyboard” option.
6. What happens when I disable the floating keyboard?
When you disable the floating keyboard, the regular keyboard layout will be restored.
7. How else can I adjust the keyboard settings?
In the Keyboard settings, you can also customize other options like auto-capitalization, spell check, and keyboard shortcuts.
8. Can I resize the regular keyboard?
No, the regular keyboard does not have the ability to be resized. But disabling the floating keyboard should make it more comfortable for typing.
9. Is it possible to switch between the floating and regular keyboard layouts?
Yes, you can easily switch between the floating and regular keyboard layouts by following the steps to enable or disable the floating keyboard.
10. Can I use the floating keyboard in landscape mode?
No, the floating keyboard is only available in portrait mode.
11. Why would I want to use the floating keyboard?
The floating keyboard is particularly useful when you need to type with one hand or have a smaller iPad Pro model, as it allows easier access to all the keys.
12. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect other keyboard features?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will not impact any other keyboard features or functionalities on your iPad Pro.
In conclusion, if you find the floating keyboard on your iPad Pro to be bothersome or unnecessary, rest assured that you can easily disable it. By following the simple steps provided, you will be able to return to the regular keyboard layout and enjoy a more comfortable typing experience.