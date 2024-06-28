One of the handy features of Android devices is the ability to use a floating keyboard. This feature allows the keyboard to be resized and moved anywhere on the screen, providing flexibility and convenience. However, some users may find the floating keyboard distracting or unnecessary, and would prefer to disable it. If you’re one of them, this article will guide you through the process of getting rid of the floating keyboard on your Android device.
How to Get Rid of Floating Keyboard Android?
To disable the floating keyboard on your Android device, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open Settings
Unlock your Android device and navigate to the “Settings” app. It is usually represented by a gear icon and can be found either on your home screen or in the app drawer.
Step 2: Select “System” or “Additional Settings”
In the settings menu, you will find various options depending on your device’s manufacturer and Android version. Look for either “System” or “Additional Settings” and tap on it.
Step 3: Tap on “Languages & Input” or “Keyboard & Input Methods”
Once you’re in the system settings, scroll down and find either “Language & Input” or “Keyboard & Input Methods” and tap on it.
Step 4: Choose your Keyboard
Next, you will see a list of keyboards installed on your device. Look for the one that is currently set as the default keyboard (usually Google Keyboard or Gboard). Tap on it to access its settings.
Step 5: Disable the Floating Keyboard
Within the keyboard settings, you will find various options and settings related to the selected keyboard. Look for the option that mentions the floating keyboard. Depending on your keyboard, it might be labeled as “Floating Keyboard,” “One-handed mode,” or something similar. Toggle the switch or uncheck the box to disable the floating keyboard feature.
Step 6: Enjoy the Traditional Keyboard
Once you have disabled the floating keyboard feature, you can now enjoy typing with the traditional, fixed keyboard on your Android device. The keyboard will no longer float and can be used without any distractions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Here are some frequently asked questions related to the floating keyboard on Android:
1. Why would I want to get rid of the floating keyboard?
Some users find the floating keyboard distracting, especially if they accidentally activate it while trying to type. Additionally, the floating keyboard may take up valuable screen space on smaller devices.
2. Can I move the floating keyboard to a different location?
Yes, the floating keyboard can be moved anywhere on the screen by dragging its handle. However, disabling the floating keyboard will remove this ability.
3. Will disabling the floating keyboard affect other keyboard features?
No, disabling the floating keyboard will only remove the floating capability. All other features and functionality of the keyboard will remain intact.
4. Can I customize the appearance of the floating keyboard?
Some keyboards allow you to customize the appearance and layout of the floating keyboard. However, these options may vary depending on the keyboard app you are using.
5. How do I enable the floating keyboard again if I change my mind?
To enable the floating keyboard again, simply follow the steps outlined above and toggle the switch or check the box to activate the floating keyboard feature.
6. Are there any alternative keyboard apps that don’t have a floating keyboard?
Yes, there are several alternative keyboard apps available on the Google Play Store that do not offer a floating keyboard feature. You can explore these apps and choose one that suits your preferences.
7. Does the process of getting rid of the floating keyboard vary between Android versions?
The general process should be similar across different Android versions. However, the specific location of the settings may vary slightly depending on the device manufacturer’s customization and the Android version you are using.
8. Can I use a floating keyboard on tablets?
Yes, the floating keyboard feature is available on both smartphones and tablets running on Android. However, the floating keyboard may be particularly useful on larger tablets, where the screen real estate is greater.
9. Does disabling the floating keyboard affect the keyboard shortcuts?
No, disabling the floating keyboard does not affect the keyboard shortcuts associated with the selected keyboard. You can continue using the keyboard shortcuts as usual.
10. Is there a way to resize the floating keyboard?
Yes, many keyboards allow you to resize the floating keyboard by using pinch gestures or specific resizing options within their settings. However, this functionality may not be available on all keyboards.
11. Can I disable the floating keyboard for specific apps only?
Some keyboard apps offer the option to disable the floating keyboard on a per-app basis. Check the settings of your keyboard app to see if this feature is available.
12. How can I provide feedback to the keyboard app developer regarding the floating keyboard?
Most keyboard apps have an option to send feedback within their settings. You can use this option to share your thoughts and suggestions with the app developer regarding the floating keyboard feature.