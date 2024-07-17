If you own a Samsung smartphone, you might have noticed that whenever you type a website address using the Samsung keyboard, it automatically adds “.com” at the end. While this can be convenient in some situations, it can also be frustrating if you frequently type URLs without the need for the “.com” suffix. Fortunately, there’s a way to disable this auto-correction feature. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get rid of “.com” on the Samsung keyboard.
How to get rid of .com on Samsung keyboard?
To disable the automatic addition of “.com” on the Samsung keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Samsung smartphone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General Management.”
3. Select “Language and input.”
4. Under the “Keyboard” section, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
Question 1: Which option allows you to modify the Samsung keyboard settings?
Answer: “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Tap on “Samsung Keyboard.”
6. Select “Smart typing.”
7. Scroll down and look for the “Web search” section.
8. Turn off the toggle for “Quick search.”
Question 2: What option should you disable to prevent “.com” from being automatically added?
Answer: “Quick search.”
By turning off the “Quick search” feature, you will no longer see “.com” appended at the end of your typed web addresses.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Question 1: Will this method work on all Samsung devices?
Answer: Yes, this method is applicable to most Samsung smartphones and tablets with the Samsung Keyboard.
Question 2: Can I disable other auto-correction features using the Samsung Keyboard settings?
Answer: Yes, the Samsung Keyboard settings provide various options to customize auto-correction, word suggestions, and more.
Question 3: Will disabling “Quick search” affect other keyboard functionalities?
Answer: No, disabling “Quick search” only removes the automatic addition of “.com” when typing web addresses. Other keyboard functions will remain unaffected.
Question 4: Does this method remove “.com” auto-correction from all apps?
Answer: Yes, once you disable it in the Samsung Keyboard settings, the “.com” auto-correction will be disabled across all apps that use the Samsung Keyboard.
Question 5: Can I undo this change if I change my mind?
Answer: Yes, if you wish to have “.com” auto-correction again, you can easily navigate back to the Samsung Keyboard settings and re-enable the “Quick search” toggle.
Question 6: Are there any alternative keyboards I can use on my Samsung device?
Answer: Yes, Samsung devices allow you to install and use alternative keyboards from the Google Play Store, such as Gboard or SwiftKey, which offer different features and customization options.
Question 7: Will turning off “.com” auto-correction improve typing accuracy?
Answer: While turning off this feature can prevent “.com” from being mistakenly added, it won’t directly enhance typing accuracy for other words or phrases.
Question 8: Can I disable “.com” auto-correction for specific websites only?
Answer: Unfortunately, the Samsung Keyboard does not have the option to disable “.com” auto-correction on a per-website basis.
Question 9: Can I customize the auto-correct dictionary on the Samsung Keyboard?
Answer: Yes, within the Samsung Keyboard settings, you can create and manage your personal auto-correct entries.
Question 10: Will disabling “.com” auto-correction affect the auto-capitalization feature?
Answer: No, disabling “.com” auto-correction will not impact the auto-capitalization feature. It functions independently.
Question 11: Are there any other advantages to using alternative keyboards?
Answer: Yes, alternative keyboards often provide additional features like swipe typing, emoji suggestions, advanced prediction, and extensive theming options.
Question 12: Do I need to update my Samsung device’s software to perform this change?
Answer: No, you do not need a specific software update to disable “.com” auto-correction on the Samsung Keyboard. The setting is accessible in the regular settings menu.