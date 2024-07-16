How to Get Regular Keyboard Back on Android?
Android smartphones come with various keyboard options that allow users to customize their typing experience. However, sometimes you might accidentally change the keyboard settings or install a third-party keyboard app that you no longer wish to use. In such cases, getting your regular keyboard back on Android is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to restore the default keyboard on your Android device.
How to get regular keyboard back on Android?
To get the regular keyboard back on your Android device, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “System & Device” (depends on the Android version).
3. In the System settings, tap on “Language & input.”
4. Locate and tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Now, tap on the keyboard you currently have set as default, such as “Gboard” or “Samsung Keyboard.”
6. In the keyboard settings, tap on “Reset to default” or “Reset keyboard settings.”
By following these steps, you will reset your keyboard settings and revert to the regular keyboard that was initially on your Android device.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I know which keyboard is currently set as default?
To check which keyboard is currently set as default, go to the “Language & input” or “Virtual keyboard” settings in the System settings. The keyboard set as default will usually have a checkmark next to it.
2. Can I use a third-party keyboard instead of the default one?
Yes, Android allows you to install and use various third-party keyboard apps instead of the default one. You can download these keyboards from the Google Play Store.
3. What if I want to switch to a different keyboard app?
If you wish to switch to a different keyboard app, follow the same steps mentioned above and select the desired keyboard app instead of resetting the keyboard settings.
4. Will resetting the keyboard settings delete my personal data or settings?
No, resetting the keyboard settings will not delete any of your personal data or settings. It will only revert the keyboard to its default state.
5. How do I customize the default keyboard?
To customize the default keyboard settings, go to the “Language & input” or “Virtual keyboard” settings. Tap on the keyboard you want to customize and explore the available options to personalize your typing experience.
6. Can I change the keyboard layout on Android?
Yes, some keyboard apps and settings allow you to change the keyboard layout on Android. However, the availability of this feature may vary depending on your device and Android version.
7. I accidentally uninstalled the default keyboard app. What can I do?
If you accidentally uninstalled the default keyboard app, you can download it again from the Google Play Store. Search for the keyboard app based on your device’s brand or the default keyboard name.
8. How do I stop the autocorrect feature on the keyboard?
To disable the autocorrect feature on the keyboard, go to the keyboard settings and look for “Autocorrect” or “Text correction” options. From there, you can toggle off the autocorrect feature.
9. I want to use multiple keyboards on my Android device. Is it possible?
Yes, Android allows you to use multiple keyboards on your device. After installing the desired keyboards, you can switch between them by swiping the spacebar or tapping the keyboard selector icon.
10. Can I change the keyboard theme?
Yes, some keyboard apps offer various themes or allow you to customize the look of the keyboard. Explore the settings of the installed keyboard app to find the option for changing the theme.
11. How can I change the keyboard language?
To change the keyboard language, go to the “Language & input” or “Virtual keyboard” settings and look for “Languages.” Tap on it and select the desired language to add it as an input option.
12. Is it possible to resize the keyboard on Android?
The ability to resize the keyboard may vary depending on the device and keyboard app being used. Some keyboard apps provide options to resize and adjust the height of the keyboard in their settings. Look for a “Keyboard size” or “Keyboard height” option.