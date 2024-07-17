**How to get OSX 10.13 to fix a broken computer?**
If your computer is broken and you’re looking for a solution, upgrading to OSX 10.13 can be a viable option. With its advanced features and improved performance, OSX 10.13 can significantly help fix a broken computer. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to get OSX 10.13 to fix a broken computer, and answer some related questions along the way.
1. Can upgrading to OSX 10.13 help fix my broken computer?
Absolutely! A new operating system can often fix software-related issues, improve overall system performance, and provide additional features.
2. Back up your data
Before upgrading or making any changes to your operating system, it’s crucial to create a backup of your important files and data. This ensures that you don’t lose any vital information.
3. Check system requirements
Ensure that your computer meets the system requirements for OSX 10.13. This includes having compatible hardware and sufficient disk space.
4. Downloading OSX 10.13
Navigate to the Apple App Store and search for “OSX 10.13 High Sierra”. Once found, click on the download button to begin the download process.
5. Installation process
Once the download is complete, follow the onscreen instructions to install OSX 10.13 on your computer. This process may take some time, so be patient.
6. Troubleshooting during installation
If you encounter any issues during the installation process, ensure you have a stable internet connection and enough disk space available. Restarting your computer and retrying the installation can also help resolve any problems.
7. Post-installation updates
After successfully installing OSX 10.13, it’s essential to update all the system software, including drivers and applications. This ensures compatibility and minimizes the risk of future issues.
8. Identifying hardware-related issues
If your computer is still experiencing problems after upgrading to OSX 10.13, it may be a hardware-related issue. In such cases, consult a professional or reach out to the computer manufacturer for further assistance.
9. Running system diagnostics
OSX 10.13 provides various diagnostic tools that can help troubleshoot and fix software-related issues. Launch the diagnostics tool and follow the instructions provided to identify and resolve any problems.
10. Utilize Disk Utility
If your computer is facing disk-related issues, using Disk Utility can be helpful. This tool allows you to repair disk permissions, verify and repair disk errors, and even partition the disk if needed.
11. Reinstalling OSX 10.13
In extreme cases where software-related issues persist, reinstalling OSX 10.13 can help fix the problem. Ensure you have a backup of your data, then follow the installation process again.
12. Seek professional help if needed
If all else fails, don’t hesitate to seek professional assistance. A qualified technician can diagnose and fix both software and hardware issues, ensuring your computer gets back in working order.
**In conclusion, upgrading to OSX 10.13 can be an effective way to fix a broken computer. By following the steps outlined above and addressing any related problems along the way, you can restore your computer’s functionality and enjoy the benefits of a new operating system. Remember to always backup your data and seek professional help if necessary. Good luck!**