How to get on screen keyboard mac?

Are you wondering how to access the on-screen keyboard on your Mac? Whether you’re experiencing a hardware issue with your keyboard or prefer the convenience of a virtual keyboard, Mac provides an on-screen keyboard option that can be easily accessed. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get the on-screen keyboard on Mac.
How to Get On-Screen Keyboard on Mac
To access the on-screen keyboard on your Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple menu at the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
2. Access Accessibility: In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Accessibility” icon.
3. Open Keyboard: In the Accessibility window, look for the “Keyboard” option in the left sidebar and click on it.
4. Select “Keyboard” tab: In the Keyboard settings, click on the “Keyboard” tab located at the top of the window.
5. Enable on-screen keyboard: On the Keyboard tab, check the box next to the option that says “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar.”
6. Close preferences: Close the System Preferences window.
7. Access the on-screen keyboard: Now, you can find the on-screen keyboard icon in the menu bar, at the top-right corner of your screen. Click on the icon, and the on-screen keyboard will appear.
8. Use the on-screen keyboard: You can now use the on-screen keyboard on your Mac by clicking on the keys with your mouse or trackpad. It functions just like a physical keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I resize the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
To resize the on-screen keyboard on Mac, click and drag the bottom right corner of the keyboard window to adjust its size according to your preferences.
2. Can I customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard?
No, unfortunately, you cannot customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard on Mac. It appears in a default layout and cannot be modified.
3. Can I use keyboard shortcuts with the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can still use keyboard shortcuts with the on-screen keyboard on Mac. Simply press the modifier keys (such as Command, Option, Control) on your physical keyboard and click the desired key on the on-screen keyboard.
4. How can I move the on-screen keyboard window?
To move the on-screen keyboard window, click and drag the title bar of the window to your preferred location on the screen.
5. Can I use the on-screen keyboard in full-screen applications?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard can be used in full-screen applications. It will overlay on top of the screen and you can interact with it as needed.
6. Will the on-screen keyboard appear automatically if my physical keyboard stops working?
No, the on-screen keyboard doesn’t appear automatically if your physical keyboard stops working. You need to follow the steps mentioned to access it manually.
7. Can I change the language of the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard can be set to different languages. To change the language, click on the on-screen keyboard icon in the menu bar, navigate to “Keyboard Viewer,” and select your desired language from the list.
8. Does the on-screen keyboard support multi-touch gestures?
No, the on-screen keyboard doesn’t support multi-touch gestures. It is mainly designed for mouse or trackpad input.
9. Can I use the on-screen keyboard during startup or in the login screen?
No, the on-screen keyboard is not available during startup or in the login screen. It can only be accessed once you have signed in to your user account.
10. Is the on-screen keyboard available in all versions of macOS?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard is available in all versions of macOS.
11. Can I adjust the transparency of the on-screen keyboard?
No, you cannot adjust the transparency of the on-screen keyboard on Mac. It remains in a fixed position and appearance.
12. How can I disable the on-screen keyboard?
To disable the on-screen keyboard on Mac, follow the steps 1-4 mentioned above, and uncheck the box next to “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar.” The on-screen keyboard icon will disappear from the menu bar.