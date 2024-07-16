How to get on screen keyboard mac?

Are you wondering how to access the on-screen keyboard on your Mac? Whether you’re experiencing a hardware issue with your keyboard or prefer the convenience of a virtual keyboard, Mac provides an on-screen keyboard option that can be easily accessed. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get the on-screen keyboard on Mac.

How to Get On-Screen Keyboard on Mac

To access the on-screen keyboard on your Mac, follow these simple steps:

1. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple menu at the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

2. Access Accessibility: In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Accessibility” icon.

3. Open Keyboard: In the Accessibility window, look for the “Keyboard” option in the left sidebar and click on it.

4. Select “Keyboard” tab: In the Keyboard settings, click on the “Keyboard” tab located at the top of the window.

5. Enable on-screen keyboard: On the Keyboard tab, check the box next to the option that says “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar.”

6. Close preferences: Close the System Preferences window.

7. Access the on-screen keyboard: Now, you can find the on-screen keyboard icon in the menu bar, at the top-right corner of your screen. Click on the icon, and the on-screen keyboard will appear.

8. Use the on-screen keyboard: You can now use the on-screen keyboard on your Mac by clicking on the keys with your mouse or trackpad. It functions just like a physical keyboard.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I resize the on-screen keyboard on Mac?

To resize the on-screen keyboard on Mac, click and drag the bottom right corner of the keyboard window to adjust its size according to your preferences.

2. Can I customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard?

No, unfortunately, you cannot customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard on Mac. It appears in a default layout and cannot be modified.

3. Can I use keyboard shortcuts with the on-screen keyboard?

Yes, you can still use keyboard shortcuts with the on-screen keyboard on Mac. Simply press the modifier keys (such as Command, Option, Control) on your physical keyboard and click the desired key on the on-screen keyboard.

4. How can I move the on-screen keyboard window?

To move the on-screen keyboard window, click and drag the title bar of the window to your preferred location on the screen.

5. Can I use the on-screen keyboard in full-screen applications?

Yes, the on-screen keyboard can be used in full-screen applications. It will overlay on top of the screen and you can interact with it as needed.

6. Will the on-screen keyboard appear automatically if my physical keyboard stops working?

No, the on-screen keyboard doesn’t appear automatically if your physical keyboard stops working. You need to follow the steps mentioned to access it manually.

7. Can I change the language of the on-screen keyboard?

Yes, the on-screen keyboard can be set to different languages. To change the language, click on the on-screen keyboard icon in the menu bar, navigate to “Keyboard Viewer,” and select your desired language from the list.

8. Does the on-screen keyboard support multi-touch gestures?

No, the on-screen keyboard doesn’t support multi-touch gestures. It is mainly designed for mouse or trackpad input.

9. Can I use the on-screen keyboard during startup or in the login screen?

No, the on-screen keyboard is not available during startup or in the login screen. It can only be accessed once you have signed in to your user account.

10. Is the on-screen keyboard available in all versions of macOS?

Yes, the on-screen keyboard is available in all versions of macOS.

11. Can I adjust the transparency of the on-screen keyboard?

No, you cannot adjust the transparency of the on-screen keyboard on Mac. It remains in a fixed position and appearance.

12. How can I disable the on-screen keyboard?

To disable the on-screen keyboard on Mac, follow the steps 1-4 mentioned above, and uncheck the box next to “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar.” The on-screen keyboard icon will disappear from the menu bar.

