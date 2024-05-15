How to get numbers and letters on iPhone keyboard?

The iPhone keyboard is a versatile tool that allows you to type not only letters but also numbers and symbols. It may seem obvious how to switch between letters and numbers on your iPhone keyboard, but if you’re new to iOS or simply overlooked this feature, this article will guide you through the process.
How to Enable the Numbers and Symbols Keyboard on iPhone
By default, the iPhone keyboard displays letters as it assumes you will predominantly be typing text. However, getting numbers and symbols on the keyboard is quite simple. Just follow these steps:
1. Open any app that requires text input, such as Messages or Notes.
2. Tap on a text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Look for a key labeled with the number ‘123’ and tap on it.
4. You will now see the numbers and symbols keyboard appear, allowing you to type numbers and special characters effortlessly.
How to switch back to the Letters Keyboard on iPhone?
To switch back to the letters keyboard from the numbers and symbols keyboard, tap the key labeled with ‘ABC’ or ‘123’ located on the bottom left or bottom right of the keyboard.
Can I access numbers without switching keyboard layout?
Yes, you can! On the letters keyboard, you can directly access numbers by long-pressing the corresponding letter key. For example, long-pressing the letter ‘E’ will input the number ‘3’. This quick shortcut saves you the hassle of switching keyboards.
How can I type special characters and symbols?
To type special characters and symbols, you can either switch to the numbers and symbols keyboard and browse through the various options available, or long-press certain keys on the letters keyboard to reveal related symbols.
Is there a faster way to access numbers and symbols when typing?
Yes! For a more efficient experience, you can simply swipe down on the key labeled ‘123’ while typing on the letters keyboard. This will bring up the numbers and symbols keyboard temporarily, allowing you to select numbers or special characters quickly and then revert to the letters keyboard with a swipe up.
Why is my iPhone keyboard not displaying the numbers and symbols key?
If you are using an app that restricts certain characters or the developer has disabled the numbers and symbols key, the keyboard layout may vary. Most standard apps, however, will provide you with the option to switch to the numbers and symbols keyboard.
How can I access additional symbols and characters?
If the symbols you require are not readily available, you can tap on the ‘#+=’ key on the numbers and symbols keyboard. This will open up a secondary view displaying additional symbols and characters you can use.
Is there a quick way to type capital letters?
Yes! To quickly type letters in uppercase, double-tap the shift key (‘↑’). It will turn blue to indicate the caps lock function is enabled. A single tap on the shift key will return the keyboard to lowercase.
Can I customize the keyboard layout on my iPhone?
The default keyboard layout cannot be customized. However, you can download third-party keyboards from the App Store that provide additional features and customization options.
How can I add special characters to my text?
To add special characters such as accented letters or currency symbols, long-press on the corresponding letter key on the letters keyboard. A pop-up menu with various character options will appear, allowing you to select the desired one.
Can I use swipe or gesture typing on iPhone?
iOS does not natively support swipe or gesture typing, but you can find third-party keyboards on the App Store that offer this functionality.
Why is my keyboard lagging or not working properly?
Keyboard lag or malfunctioning can sometimes occur due to software glitches or insufficient device storage. Try restarting your iPhone or ensuring you have enough available storage space. If the issue persists, contacting Apple Support may be necessary.
Are there alternative keyboard layouts available?
Apart from the default QWERTY layout, you can explore alternative keyboard layouts such as AZERTY or QWERTZ by enabling them in your iPhone settings. Go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards” > “Add New Keyboard” and select the desired layout.
Now that you know how to access numbers and letters on the iPhone keyboard, you can type with ease and efficiency. Unlock the full potential of your iPhone’s keyboard and enhance your typing experience.