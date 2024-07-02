**How to get my surface pro keyboard to work?**
If you’re having trouble getting your Surface Pro keyboard to function properly, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many users have faced similar issues, but with a few troubleshooting steps, you can easily fix the problem and enjoy working on your Surface Pro without any interruptions.
Before moving on to the troubleshooting steps, let’s ensure that everything is properly connected. Make sure your Surface Pro is charged or plugged into a power source. Next, ensure that your keyboard is snapped onto your Surface Pro correctly. If the connections seem loose, remove the keyboard and reattach it firmly.
If your keyboard still doesn’t work after checking the connections, try the following troubleshooting steps:
1. Restart your Surface Pro: A simple reboot can solve many technical issues. Press and hold the power button for a few seconds until your device turns off. Then, turn it back on and check if the keyboard works.
2. Clean the connectors: Dust or debris on the connectors can interfere with the keyboard’s functionality. Use a soft cloth or cotton swab to gently clean the connectors on both your Surface Pro and the keyboard.
3. Update your surface pro: Outdated software can cause keyboard issues. Ensure that your Surface Pro is running the latest updates by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Install any available updates and restart your device.
4. Check for keyboard driver issues: Faulty or missing keyboard drivers can prevent it from working properly. Open the Device Manager by pressing the Windows key + X, then selecting Device Manager. Expand the “Keyboards” section and right-click on your Surface Type Cover, selecting “Update driver.” Follow the on-screen instructions to update the driver.
5. Uninstall and reinstall keyboard drivers: If updating the driver doesn’t solve the issue, try uninstalling and reinstalling it. In the Device Manager, right-click on your Surface Type Cover and select “Uninstall device.” Once uninstalled, restart your device, and Windows will automatically reinstall the keyboard driver.
6. Reset your Surface Pro: Performing a reset can resolve any software conflicts causing the keyboard to malfunction. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery, and under the “Reset this PC” section, click on the “Get started” button. Follow the instructions to reset your Surface Pro.
7. Use the Surface Diagnostic Toolkit: Microsoft provides a diagnostic tool specifically designed for Surface devices. Download and run the Surface Diagnostic Toolkit from Microsoft’s official website. Follow the on-screen instructions to scan and troubleshoot your Surface Pro, including the keyboard.
Related FAQs:
Why is my Surface Pro keyboard not typing?
There could be several reasons for this issue, such as a loose connection or driver problems. Try the troubleshooting steps mentioned above to fix the problem.
Can I use a wireless keyboard with my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard with your Surface Pro. Make sure to pair it with your device using Bluetooth.
What should I do if my Type Cover lights don’t turn on?
Check the battery level of your Type Cover and recharge it if necessary. If the issue persists, try cleaning the connectors and restarting your Surface Pro.
Why is my keyboard not lighting up?
The backlight feature might be turned off or disabled. Press the F7 key to toggle the backlight on or off. If this doesn’t work, go to Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard and toggle the “Use Keyboard Lighting” option.
Can I connect an external keyboard to my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can connect an external keyboard to your Surface Pro using a USB port or through Bluetooth.
Why is my Surface Pro keyboard not working after a Windows update?
Windows updates can sometimes cause conflicts with drivers or settings. Try updating your keyboard driver or perform a system restore to a previous point before the update.
Why is my keyboard not responding even though it is properly connected?
There might be an issue with the hardware itself. Try connecting the keyboard to another device to check if it works. If it doesn’t, you may need to contact Microsoft support or consider getting a replacement keyboard.
Why does my Surface Pro keyboard only work intermittently?
This could occur due to a loose connection or an issue with the keyboard driver. Ensure that the keyboard is attached securely and try updating or reinstalling the keyboard driver.
Can I use a third-party keyboard with my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can use a third-party keyboard with your Surface Pro as long as it is compatible and connects through USB or Bluetooth.
Why is my Type Cover not detected by my Surface Pro?
Make sure the connectors and contacts are clean and free from debris. Restart your device and try reconnecting the Type Cover.
Why is my Surface Pro keyboard not working in tablet mode?
In tablet mode, the Surface Pro keyboard is automatically disabled to prevent accidental key presses. To use the keyboard, switch to laptop mode by attaching the Type Cover or use the on-screen keyboard.
Can I replace the Surface Pro keyboard myself?
While it is technically possible, it is recommended to seek professional help or contact Microsoft support to ensure a proper replacement and avoid any damage to your device.