How to get more fps on low end laptop?

Do you have a low-end laptop and struggle with low frame rates when playing games? Don’t worry; there are several ways to optimize your laptop’s performance and boost your FPS (frames per second) to enhance your gaming experience. In this article, we will explore various methods to help you get more frames on your low-end laptop.
Optimize Graphics Settings
Lowering the graphics settings in your games can significantly improve performance and increase FPS. Adjusting options like resolution, texture quality, shadows, and effects to lower settings can help your low-end laptop run games more smoothly.
Close Unnecessary Background Processes
Having multiple applications running in the background can hog system resources, leading to poor gaming performance. Close unnecessary programs, including web browsers, music players, or any other resource-intensive applications to free up valuable system memory.
Clean Up Your Hard Drive
A cluttered hard drive can slow down your laptop’s performance. Delete unwanted files, uninstall unused applications, and run disk cleanup tools to optimize your storage and enhance the overall speed of your laptop.
Update Graphics Drivers
Outdated graphics drivers can have a significant impact on gaming performance. Visit the manufacturer’s website and download the latest drivers compatible with your low-end laptop’s graphics card. Updating the drivers can often unlock additional performance benefits.
Lower Your Screen Resolution
Reducing your screen resolution can significantly improve gaming performance on a low-end laptop. Use the native resolution of your laptop for the best results, as lowering it too much can negatively impact visual quality.
Disable Windows Visual Effects
Windows visual effects, such as animations and transparency, consume system resources. Disabling these effects can free up valuable processing power and increase your laptop’s gaming capabilities.
Upgrade Your RAM
If your low-end laptop has limited RAM, upgrading it can provide a substantial boost in performance. Additional RAM allows your laptop to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, resulting in smoother gameplay.
Use a Cooling Pad
Overheating can cause performance issues on low-end laptops, leading to FPS drops. Investing in a cooling pad can help keep your laptop’s temperatures down, allowing it to run more efficiently, especially during intense gaming sessions.
Install a Game Booster
Game boosters are software applications designed to optimize your laptop’s performance specifically for gaming. They help prioritize system resources for running games and can help increase FPS on low-end laptops.
Disable Antivirus or Security Software
While it’s crucial to protect your laptop, antivirus or security software can sometimes interfere with gaming performance. Temporarily disable these programs while gaming to see if it improves FPS.
Keep Your Laptop Updated
Regularly updating your low-end laptop’s operating system and drivers can improve overall performance and stability. Updates often include bug fixes and optimizations that can positively impact gaming performance.
Upgrade Your Hardware
If all else fails, you may need to consider hardware upgrades like a faster processor or a dedicated graphics card. While this can be a costly option, it can significantly improve your laptop’s gaming capabilities and future-proof it for newer games.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. What is FPS?
FPS stands for Frames Per Second, which refers to the number of individual images or frames displayed in one second of gaming.
2. Why is my low-end laptop struggling with FPS?
Low-end laptops often lack the necessary hardware specifications to handle graphically demanding games, leading to lower FPS.
3. Can upgrading my laptop’s RAM make a difference to FPS?
Yes, upgrading your laptop’s RAM can improve FPS by allowing it to handle more game data simultaneously.
4. Are there any free game booster applications available?
Yes, several game boosters are available for free, offering performance optimization for gaming.
5. Can a cooling pad really make a difference?
Yes, a cooling pad can help dissipate heat more effectively, preventing thermal throttling and maintaining higher FPS.
6. How do I know if my graphics drivers are outdated?
You can check for driver updates by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using driver update software.
7. Are all games compatible with lower graphics settings?
Not all games offer extensive graphical customization options, but most modern games do provide options to adjust settings for lower-end hardware.
8. Will disabling Windows visual effects affect my laptop’s overall performance?
Disabling Windows visual effects will only affect graphical elements, and it can help improve gaming performance without impacting other tasks significantly.
9. How much RAM do I need for gaming on a low-end laptop?
While the minimum requirement varies depending on the game, having at least 8GB of RAM is generally recommended for a smoother gaming experience.
10. Can I upgrade a low-end laptop’s graphics card?
Most low-end laptops have integrated graphics, making it difficult or impossible to upgrade the graphics card.
11. Should I overclock my low-end laptop?
Overclocking a low-end laptop is generally not recommended, as it can lead to overheating and potentially damage the hardware.
12. Are there specific game settings that can boost FPS?
Each game has different settings and optimizations. Experimenting with individual game settings, such as reducing draw distance or disabling motion blur, can help increase FPS on a low-end laptop.