How to Get Memoji on Emoji Keyboard?
The world of emojis has evolved since its creation in the late 1990s, going beyond simple smiley faces and expanding into a wide array of expressive icons. However, one of the most exciting developments in the emoji realm is the introduction of Memoji. Memoji allows users to create customizable avatars that can mirror their appearance, making the world of emojis even more personal and fun. If you’re wondering how to get Memoji on your emoji keyboard, read on to find out!
**To get Memoji on your emoji keyboard, follow these simple steps:**
1. Ensure you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or newer. Memoji is exclusively available on Apple devices.
2. Open the Messages app or any other app where you use the emoji keyboard.
3. Tap on the globe icon or the smiley face icon to access the emoji keyboard.
4. Swipe left until you find the “Memoji Stickers” app icon.
5. Tap on the “Memoji Stickers” icon to open the Memoji section.
6. Here, you will find a collection of premade Memoji stickers that you can use right away. To create your own Memoji, tap on the “+” icon to begin the customization process.
7. Customize your Memoji by selecting your desired skin tone, hairstyle, facial features, accessories, and more.
8. Once your Memoji is created, tap “Done” to save it.
9. Now, you will find your Memoji stickers alongside other regular emojis on the emoji keyboard. Swipe left or right to access all the Memoji stickers you have created or chosen.
**FAQs:**
1. Can I use Memoji on non-Apple devices?
No, Memoji is exclusively available on Apple devices and is not compatible with non-Apple platforms.
2. Which devices support Memoji?
Memoji is supported on iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 or newer.
3. Can I create multiple Memojis?
Yes, you can create multiple Memojis to represent different looks or characters. Simply tap the “+” icon in the Memoji sticker section to create a new one.
4. Can I edit my Memoji after creating it?
Certainly! You can edit your Memoji at any time by following the steps mentioned above and tapping on the “Edit” option instead of the “+” icon.
5. Are Memoji stickers the only way to use my Memoji?
No, while Memoji stickers are a popular way to use Memojis, you can also record videos or take photos with your Memoji using the front-facing camera in certain apps and devices.
6. Can I use Memoji in Snapchat or other third-party apps?
Yes, you can use Memoji in various third-party apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger if the app supports Apple’s Memoji feature.
7. How can I access Memoji stickers quickly?
Once you have opened the emoji keyboard, you can swipe left until you reach the “Memoji Stickers” app icon, making them easily accessible.
8. Can I delete a Memoji?
Yes, you can delete a Memoji you’ve created by going to the Memoji section, swiping left to find the custom Memoji, and then swiping right on the specific Memoji to reveal the delete button.
9. Can I collaborate with my friends using Memojis?
Yes, you can send Memoji stickers and even customize Memoji stickers together with your friends using the Messages app’s collaborative features.
10. Can I use my Memoji as an avatar in games?
While not all games support Memoji avatars, there are certain games where you can use your Memoji as an avatar, adding a personal touch to your gaming experience.
11. Can I export my Memoji to use them in other apps or devices?
Currently, you can only use Memoji within the Apple ecosystem, and there is no official way to export them for use in other apps or devices.
12. Will there be new Memoji options in the future?
Apple regularly updates the Memoji sticker collection with new options and styles, so keep an eye out for future updates to enhance your Memoji experience.
Embrace your creative side and have fun designing your own Memoji to make your conversations more expressive than ever. With Memoji, your emoji keyboard expands to a whole new level of personalization, allowing you to share your true self with friends and family. So, don’t wait any longer – start creating and using your Memoji right away!