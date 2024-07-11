Are you tired of searching for the laughing emoji every time you want to use it while chatting with your friends? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will address the question of how to get the laughing emoji on your keyboard. We will also provide answers to some related frequently asked questions to make your emoji usage even more seamless and enjoyable. So, let’s dive in!
How to get laughing emoji on keyboard?
If you are looking to have the laughing emoji readily available on your keyboard, here’s what you can do:
1. **Check your keyboard settings**: Most modern keyboards, whether on smartphones or computers, have default emoji options. Look for the emoji icon on your keyboard layout and tap or click on it to access the various emojis, including the laughing emoji.
2. **Enable emoji keyboard on your smartphone**: If you cannot find the laughing emoji on your keyboard, you might need to enable the emoji keyboard on your smartphone. Go to your device’s settings, locate the keyboard settings, and ensure that the emoji keyboard is activated. Once enabled, you should be able to see the laughing emoji.
3. **Install a third-party keyboard app**: If your keyboard does not have built-in emoji support, consider installing a third-party keyboard app that offers a wide range of emojis. There are plenty of options available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.
4. **Use keyboard shortcuts**: Some keyboards allow you to set up shortcuts for frequently used emojis. Check if your keyboard has this feature and assign a shortcut for the laughing emoji. This way, you can simply type the shortcut, and the laughing emoji will automatically appear.
Now that you know how to get the laughing emoji on your keyboard, let’s move on to some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1.
Can I use the laughing emoji on any platform?
Yes, the laughing emoji is a Unicode character that can be used on various platforms, including smartphones, computers, and social media platforms.
2.
Why can’t I see the laughing emoji on my keyboard?
It is possible that your keyboard does not have emoji support, or you may need to enable the emoji keyboard in your device’s settings.
3.
How do I enable the emoji keyboard on my iPhone?
Go to “Settings,” then “General,” and select “Keyboard.” From there, tap on “Keyboards” again and “Add New Keyboard.” Choose “Emoji” from the list, and it will be added to your keyboard options.
4.
Can I customize the emoji keyboard on my Android device?
Yes, some Android devices allow customization of the emoji keyboard. You can install different keyboard apps from the Play Store and select the one that suits your preferences.
5.
Is there a laughing emoji on desktop keyboards?
Most desktop keyboards don’t have a dedicated emoji key, but you can still use the laughing emoji by pressing the “Windows key” + “.” or “;” (for Windows) or “Control” + “Command” + “Space” (for Mac).
6.
Are there different laughing emojis to choose from?
Yes, there are various laughing emojis with different expressions. You can often find them by long-pressing or right-clicking on the laughing emoji itself.
7.
Can I use the laughing emoji in email or text messages?
Absolutely! The laughing emoji is widely supported in messaging apps and can certainly be used in emails and text messages.
8.
Do different platforms render the laughing emoji differently?
Yes, while the essence of the laughing emoji remains the same, the visual representation may vary slightly between platforms.
9.
Can I add my custom emojis to the keyboard?
Customizing emojis on the keyboard varies depending on the device and platform. Some devices allow you to add your custom emojis, while others might require a third-party app or specific software.
10.
Are there alternative ways to insert emojis without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can copy and paste emojis from various emoji websites or use specific commands in messaging apps to insert emojis, such as “/laugh” or “/emoji.”
11.
What do I do if my keyboard does not offer emoji support?
In such cases, you can simply copy emojis from websites or emoji keyboards and paste them into your desired application.
12.
Are there other ways to express laughter without the laughing emoji?
Absolutely! You can use popular acronyms like “LOL,” “ROFL,” or “HAHA” to express laughter without the need for a specific emoji.
Now that you are equipped with the knowledge of how to get the laughing emoji on your keyboard, as well as additional insights into emojis and their usage, you can effortlessly add a touch of humor and fun to your conversations!